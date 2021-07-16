WONDERVILLE Delays West End Opening After a Member of The Team Tests Positive For COVID-19

'Wonderville' has delayed its West End opening tonight (Friday 16 July) after a member of the 'Wonderville' team tested positive for COVID-19.

The show was due to start its 65-show West End season at the Palace Theatre, with a VIP gala opening night set for Monday 19 July.

Performances will now start on Wednesday 21 July with a new gala/press night on Monday 26 July.

The producers said: "Our whole team have been adhering to extremely thorough and diligent measures, as all in theatreland work under the most unique circumstances. Unfortunately, a member of the 'Wonderville' team has sadly tested positive for Covid-19. To ensure that we are adhering to the strictest of protocols and maintaining the safety of all involved, our opening is paused. Our first performance will now be on Wednesday 21st July. We all are incredibly excited to welcome you to 'Wonderville' then and to share the joy, laughter, and wonder that we have been enjoying throughout our rehearsals.

"The 'Wonderville' team are so sorry that this means our first six performances cannot go ahead, but the safety of our Wonderville family and audience members remains our number one priority".

Ticket buyers will be contacted by their point of purchase via email, and will be offered the option to exchange their tickets or receive a refund or credit voucher. Full refunds will be offered to all customers who are unable to move their tickets to an alternative performance. If you booked via a ticket agent/3rd party they will contact you regarding refunds/alternative dates.

Please be patient with the box office teams as they begin this substantial task of contacting all who we were so looking forward to welcoming to our original first shows.

Tickets are available now for all performances from 21 July - 30 August at www.nimaxtheatres.com.

This summer at the Palace Theatre, the world's greatest illusionists and mentalists are coming together in Wonderville, a jaw-dropping display of magic, illusion and technological trickery that will electrify, surprise and leave theatregoers in awe at what they are seeing.

The cast includes multi-award-winning mind reader and TV star Chris Cox; Josephine Lee, a breakout star on 'Britain's Got Talent' and the most talked about woman in magic; Young and Strange hailed by Penn & Teller as "one of the greatest magic acts in the world"; record-breaking Magic Circle triple champion Edward Hilsum; and Guinness World Record-holding Amazí and Symoné, stunning hula hoop artists who combine hooping with rollerskating and dance, who will alternate at performances during the season. Guest stars - four of them making their West End magic debuts - are Kat Hudson, Magic Singh, Emily England, Harry De Cruz and 2020 'Britain's Got Talent' finalist Magical Bones. The ensemble are Louise Douglas, Annalisa Midolo, Lee Pratt, Mervin Noronha.

Creative team: Director Annabel Mutale Reed, Set Design Justin Williams, Costume Designer Penn O'Gara, Technical Manager Dickson Cossar, General Manager Carter Dixon Productions, Co-General Manager Ameena Hamid Productions, Production Manager John Rowland, Company Stage Manager Luciano Macis, Deputy Stage Manager Laura Mae-Parks, Assistant Stage Manager Abbie Procter, Head of Sound Ollie Dudman, Magic Consultant Chris Cox, Lead CAD Assistant Ethan Cheek Design Assistant James Rasa, Lead Scenic Painter Charlotte Dennis Carter Dixon, Assistant Bailey Harris-Kelly.

Producers: John-Webb Carter and Jamie Chapman Dixon, Carter Dixon Productions, Stephen McGill, McGill Productions, Piers Cottee-Jones, Piers Cottee-Jones Entertainment in association with Mitchell Reeve for M. Green Productions, Carlos Candal and Paul Mansfield and Katy Galloway Productions.