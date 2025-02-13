WHY AM I SO SINGLE? Will Release Original London Cast Recording in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Why Am I So Single? will release its Original London Cast Recording, available to stream from 14 March. Following the success of already released demos, Why Am I So Single?, 8 Dates, Just In Case and C U Never - as well as the official release of Disco Ball, there has been an outpouring of love on social media from the show's cult fanbase, calling for the full album since the production concluded its West End run at the Garrick Theatre in January 2025. Pre-save here.

The cast recording brings to life the joy and chaos of dating and the roller coaster of friendship through a dynamic fusion of musical genres - where musical theatre meets pop, with touches of rap, disco, rock and heartfelt ballads seamlessly intertwined. Fans of the show will be stunned to discover that THE Patti LuPone (from the Broadway Revival Cast of OLIVER (exclamation mark)) is featured in the extended version of Men R Trash, adding yet another layer to the show's meta-theatrical brilliance.

In the era-defining musical, penned by the multi-award-winning duo behind the global phenomenon SIX The Musical, Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Why Am I So Single?follows two writers struggling to write a second musical, whist also navigating the ups and downs of their dating lives in the era of dating apps, and trying to maintain friendships.

The music production team behind the original London cast recording of Why Am I So Single? includes orchestrations, vocal arrangements, and musical supervision by Grammy and Olivier Award-nominated Joe Beighton (SIX The Musical, West End; 42 Balloons, The Lowry), and music production and additional orchestrations by Future Cut(Rihanna, Shakira, Lily Allen, Tom Jones), with Sam Featherstone as producer and mixer, and Paul Gatehouse as recording engineer. Grammy and BRIT Award-nominated singer-songwriter MNEK worked across C U Never and Clubs Glorious Clubs.

Speaking of the Original London Cast Recording, Marlow and Moss say "We are SO excited to finally share this album with the world!!! Every single person involved has worked so ridiculously hard in putting this soundtrack together, and we are so grateful to everyone who has poured their heart into it."

The musical has captured the hearts of many - from pop lovers to musical theatre fans, from singles to the happily partnered (no judgement!). A must-listen album for anyone who's ever braved the chaos of dating and the highs and lows of friendship.

Track List

Disc 1

01 Prologue

02 Why Am I So Single?

03 8 Dates

04 I Got Off The Plane

05 Why Am I So Single? (Reprise)

06 C U Never

07 Meet Market

08 Shhh!!!!

09 Just In Case

10 Interlude in B Minor

11 Clubs Glorious Clubs

12 No Question

13 Disco Ball

14 Men R Trash

15 Just In Case (Reprise)

16 Lost

17 Why Am I Still Reprising?

18 Better Off Love Story

Disc 2

01 Men R Trash (Extended Version) - Bonus Track

02 Just In Case (Alternate Version) - Bonus Track

