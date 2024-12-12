WHY AM I SO SINGLE? Will Release Cast Recording in 2025; First Single Drops Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The new musical WHY AM I SO SINGLE? will release its Original London Cast Recording in early 2025, with the first single, Disco Ball, releasing early on Monday 16th December. Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the multi-award-winning duo behind the global phenomenon SIX, this show is a must-see for anyone who’s ever navigated the complexities of modern relationships.

In Disco Ball, Oliver delivers a moment of pure theatrical magic. The song explores the emotional toll of trying to maintain a façade through humour and avoiding emotional vulnerability at all costs - like a disco ball spinning endlessly, increasingly out of control. In this breathtaking number, Oliver finally lets their mask drop, allowing Best Friend Nancy to support them through moments of frustration as well as joy, in a powerful dynamic that forms the heart of the show.

After the success of the demo versions of Why Am I So Single?, 8 Dates, Just In Case, and C U Never, the album expands with brand new recordings of these songs alongside the rest of the hits from the musical. With a release date to be announced soon, the album will capture the joys and chaos of dating and the rollercoaster of friendship. Following rave reviews and a growing fanbase, it promises to deliver even more of the show’s signature blend of humour, emotion, and unforgettable tunes.

The music Production Team behind the Original London Cast Recording for WHY AM I SO SINGLE? includes orchestrations, vocal arrangements, and musical supervision by Grammy and Olivier Award nominated Joe Beighton and music production and additional orchestrations by Future Cut and also working on the album is Grammy and Tony Award-nominated Paul Gatehouse. In addition, Grammy and Brit Award-nominated singer/songwriter and producer MNEK worked on C U Never and Clubs Glorious Clubs from the show, having previously worked with Beyoncé, Stormzy, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Madonna and FLO.

Both Future Cut and MNEK bring their popstar experience and unrivalled producing talent to the team, helping bring the high-quality pop numbers in WHY AM I SO SINGLE? to life at the Garrick Theatre.

Grammy nominated music producer and mix engineer Sam Featherstone (SIX, Bonnie & Clyde, The Little Big Things) completes the album production lineup as the vocal producer of the album.

Noah Thomas joins the cast as the honest friend we all love and need in our lives. The alternate Oliver and Nancy are Jordan Cambridge-Taylor and Collette Guitart. The ensemble cast are Jemima Brown, Josh Butler, Natasha Leaver, Ran Marner, Jamel Matthias and Olivia O’Connor in their professional and West End debuts, Joshian Angelo Omaña, Natasha Wilde and Rhys Wilkinson.

The swings are Callum Bell, Owen McHugh, and Caitlin Redpath in her West End debut, and Ebony Clarke, who is also the Resident Choreographer.

WHY AM I SO SINGLE? is an all-singing, all-dancing musical extravaganza, featuring a score of original songs by the dynamic, award-winning writing team of Marlow & Moss. From catchy pop songs that you won’t be able to stop singing, hilarious pastiches of well-known musicals, dazzling disco anthems and orchestral epics, Marlow & Moss’ score will capture audiences’ hearts – and ears.

