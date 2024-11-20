Video: WHY AM I SO SINGLE? New Trailer Featuring Leesa Tulley and Jo Foster

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Performances run through 19th January at the Garrick Theatre.

Nov. 20, 2024
WHY AM I SO SINGLE?, the second musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the team behind SIX, has released an all new trailer. Check out the video here!

This trailer stars Leesa Tulley and Jo Foster as best friends who struggle together through their failed efforts to find love. Noah Thomas plays their honest friend who provides some much-needed wake-up calls. 

WHY AM I SO SINGLE? is directed by Lucy Moss, and produced by Kenny Wax, George Stiles, and Ameena Hamid. Performances run through 19th January at the Garrick Theatre.




