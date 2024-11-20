Video: WHY AM I SO SINGLE? New Trailer Featuring Leesa Tulley and Jo Foster

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



WHY AM I SO SINGLE?, the second musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the team behind SIX, has released an all new trailer. Check out the video here!

This trailer stars Leesa Tulley and Jo Foster as best friends who struggle together through their failed efforts to find love. Noah Thomas plays their honest friend who provides some much-needed wake-up calls.

WHY AM I SO SINGLE? is directed by Lucy Moss, and produced by Kenny Wax, George Stiles, and Ameena Hamid. Performances run through 19th January at the Garrick Theatre.

Comments