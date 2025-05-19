Video: Watch the Trailer For Lady Macbeth Video Game LILI

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Watch the official trailer for LILI, a video game inspired by Lady Macbeth, from the RSC, iNK Stories NYC and Alambic Production. LILI premiered at at this year’s Festival de Cannes, becoming their first ever video game to be showcased in competition, demonstrating a bold convergence of film, theatre, immersive storytelling, and interactive gameplay.

LILI is also the RSC’s debut in video gaming, placing Lady Macbeth, one of Shakespeare’s most iconic female leads, front and centre, in a contemporary adaptation set in Iran, where LILI is fighting to exist under a surveillance authoritarianism.

Lili is a screen life thriller video game which gives players access to Lady Macbeth's personal devices, combining the skill and artistry of theatre and film to tell this interactive story. Players will be immersed in a stylized, neo-noir vision of modern Iran, where surveillance and authoritarianism are part of daily life. The gameplay will feature a blend of live-action cinema within an interactive game format, giving players the chance to immerse themselves in the world of Lady Macbeth and make choices that influence her destiny.

Macbeth's witches are reimagined as hackers, with surveillance cameras and cyber-infiltration putting the player at the heart of the story and giving them a unique perspective into the world of the play. This modern twist on the Macbeth story explores themes of technological domination, the manipulation of information, and institutional violence, reflecting the dark realities of inequities in our digital age.

Comments

Best Costume Design - Live Standings Paul Tazewell - Death Becomes Her - 23% Ben Stones - Operation Mincemeat - 11% Gregg Barnes - BOOP! The Musical - 11% Vote Now!