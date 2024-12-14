Video: Watch a Scene from ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL at Shakespeare's Globe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch a clip from Act II Scene 3 of All's Well That Ends Well, currently running at the candlelit Sam Wanamaker Playhouse.

Ruby Bentall (Helen), William Robinson (Paroles) and Kit Young (Bertram) star in this production of Shakespeare's dark thriller is not to be missed. All's Well That Ends Well by William Shakespeare, directed by Chelsea Walker, plays in the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse until 4 January 2025.

ABOUT SHAKESPEARE'S GLOBE

Shakespeare’s Globe is a world-renowned performing arts venue, cultural attraction and education centre located on the bank of the River Thames in London, UK, and is home to The Globe Theatre and Sam Wanamaker Playhouse. We celebrate Shakespeare’s transformative impact on the world by conducting a radical theatrical experiment. Inspired and informed by the unique historic playing conditions of two beautiful iconic theatres, our diverse programme of work harnesses the power of performance, cultivates intellectual curiosity and excites learning to make Shakespeare accessible for all. ‘And let us ... on your imaginary forces work.’ — Henry V, Prologue

Comments