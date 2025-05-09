 tracking pixel
Video: Watch a Clip From National Theatre Live's A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

The production is returning to cinemas from 5 June 2025.

By: May. 09, 2025
Gillian Anderson (Sex Education), Vanessa Kirby (The Crown), and Ben Foster (Lone Survivor) lead the cast in Tennessee Williams’ timeless masterpiece, returning to cinemas from 5 June 2025. Find your local venue here.

As Blanche’s fragile world crumbles, she turns to her sister Stella for solace – but her downward spiral brings her face to face with the brutal, unforgiving Stanley Kowalski. From visionary director Benedict Andrews, this acclaimed production was filmed live during a sold-out run at the Young Vic Theatre in 2014. 



