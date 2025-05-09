Video: Watch a Clip From National Theatre Live's A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

Somewhere in a parallel dimension, there’s a version of Melissa Madden Gray that became an internationally renowned singer, as comfortable in French, Italian and German as English. In another one, she finds herself an in-demand circus clown able to bring the house down with her wickedly funny cocktail of sardonic facial expressions, physical antics and perfect timing. Then there’s the dimension where she’s a dominatrix who could humble a giant with her battery of passive aggressive taunts and expert manhandling.