Video: Watch Ruby Bentall & Kit Young In ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL Scene

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Watch a scene from All's Well That Ends Well at Shakespeare's Globe.

In this live performance extract, Paroles presses Helen about her virgin status. See the company including Ruby Bentall (Helen) and Kit Young (Bertram) in this production of Shakespeare's thrilling comedy, All's Well That Ends Well.

'There was never virgin God until virginity was first lost' Helen (Ruby Bentall) is grieving the departure of her long unrequited love Bertram (Kit Young). But who should walk in, but Paroles (William Robinson).

All's Well That Ends Well by William Shakespeare, directed by Chelsea Walker is playing in the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse until 4 January 2025.

ABOUT SHAKESPEARE'S GLOBE

Shakespeare’s Globe is a world-renowned performing arts venue, cultural attraction and education centre located on the bank of the River Thames in London, UK, and is home to The Globe Theatre and Sam Wanamaker Playhouse. We celebrate Shakespeare’s transformative impact on the world by conducting a radical theatrical experiment. Inspired and informed by the unique historic playing conditions of two beautiful iconic theatres, our diverse programme of work harnesses the power of performance, cultivates intellectual curiosity and excites learning to make Shakespeare accessible for all. ‘And let us ... on your imaginary forces work.’ — Henry V, Prologue

Comments