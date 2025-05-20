Video: Watch A Scene From Wild West-Inspired ROMEO & JULIET at Shakespeare's Globe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a first look at Romeo & Juliet on the Globe stage, as they explore one of Shakespeare's most famous plays, transported to the exciting and dangerous world of the Wild West. Watch Act 1, Scene 5 from the new production!

Directed by Globe Associate Artistic Director Sean Holmes, Romeo and Juliet plays in The Globe Theatre from 25 April – 2 August 2025.

The cast comprises Marcus Adolphy as Lord Montague / Apothecary, Rawaed Asde as Tybalt, Roman Asde as Benvolio, Michael Elcock as Mercutio, Léa des Garets as Lady Capulet, Josh Gordon as Sampson / Cover, Colm Gormley as Lord Capulet, Niamh James as Abram / Cover, John Lightbody as Friar Lawrence, David Olaniregun as Gregory / Cover, Joe Reynolds as Paris, Jamie-Rose Monk as Nurse, Dharmesh Patel as Prince / Peter, Abdul Sessay as Romeo, and Lola Shalam as Juliet.

Romeo and Juliet is designed by Paul Wills, with music composed by Grant Olding. Phillippe Cato is Associate Director, Maisie Carter is Fight Director, Tamsin Hurtado-Clarke is Movement Director, Bethan Clark is Intimacy Director, Si Trinder is Text Consultant, and Liz Flint is Voice Coach. Romeo and Juliet was cast by Becky Paris CDG, Casting Director at Shakespeare’s Globe.

