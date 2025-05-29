Video: Rebecca Trehearn Performs, 'Keep It Together' From INDIGO A New Musical

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new video has been released offering the first glimpse into INDIGO, a moving new British musical set to premiere this summer at Curve Leicester. Olivier Award-winner Rebecca Trehearn performs the song “Keep it Together”, delivering a powerful preview of the show's emotional depth and musical beauty.

With music and lyrics by Scott Evan Davis and orchestration by Brad Haak, the performance showcases Trehearn’s character, Beverly—a woman caught between caring for a mother with early-onset Alzheimer’s and reconnecting with her non-speaking autistic daughter. The song offers a raw, intimate look at Beverly’s inner world as she struggles to hold her family together.

The video, directed and filmed by Jonathan Pryke, features production sound engineering by Dave Norton and mixing by M.P. Kuo.

INDIGO will run from 26 June to 19 July 2025 in Curve’s Studio Theatre. The production stars Lisa Maxwell (Loose Women, The Bill) as Elaine, Rebecca Trehearn (Show Boat) as Beverly, and newcomer Katie Cailean as Emma, in her professional stage debut. The musical tells the story of three generations of women as they navigate love, memory, and connection across shifting family dynamics.

Directed by Catie Davis (Associate Director, Moulin Rouge! on Broadway), with a book by Kait Kerrigan and original conception by Jay Kuo, Lorenzo Thione, and Scott Evan Davis, the production features an acclaimed creative team and will include a variety of accessible performances during its run.

Watch the video here and get an early taste of a musical that promises to be both heartwarming and groundbreaking.

Tickets are available now at www.curveonline.co.uk or by calling 0116 242 3595.

