Video: Kathleen Marshall Talks TOP HAT at Chichester Festival Theatre

Kathleen Marshall directs and choreographs a brand new production of Irving Berlin’s classic tap extravaganza Top Hat at Chichester Festival Theatre. Watch as she discusses the production here!

Top Hat will be in the Festival Theatre 14 July – 6 September. Top Hat Music and Lyrics by Irving Berlin Based on RKO’s Motion Picture Adapted for the stage by Matthew White & Howard Jacques.

Marshall shared, "The film came out in 1935, at the height of The Great Depression, and I think people really needed an escape. And I think we have a little of that today. I think that people can escape into another world, a world of romance, and glamor, and comedy for a few hours, and hopefully go out ready to face the world again."

