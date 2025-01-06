Video: Inside PIRATES OF PENZANCE Rehearsal at Chichester Festival Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Go inside rehearsals for The Pirates of Penzance, which will open on 9 January 2025 at Chichester Festival Theatre before visiting Eastbourne and Cheltenham.

Check out the full list of tour dates here.

With a nearly 50 strong company of international singers, and an orchestra to do justice to Sullivan's brilliant score. Cast Includes Ellie Laugharne as Mabel, George Curnow as Frederic, Sioned Gwen Davies as Ruth, Jonathan Eyers as Pirate King, as Barry Clark as Major General and Benjamin Bevan as Sergeant.

This production, directed by Donna Stirrup (Glyndebourne, Royal Danish Opera, ENO) and conducted by Martin Handley (ENO, Royal Danish Opera, Carl Rosa Opera, D'Oyly Carte Opera, BBC Radio 3) will give a fresh, layered interpretation to one of Britain's most beloved operas as The Pirates of Penzance emerges into a 1919 world where a generation of men have been forever altered, and women move towards emancipation. It is a time when the past refuses to be forgotten, and the future both presents challenges and holds great promise; a time of courage and cowardice, sorrow and laughter, honour and deception; a time of poetry.

Nearly 150 years after first playing in New York City, The Pirates of Penzance remains one of Gilbert and Sullivan's most popular works, with adaptations over the years winning many awards including a Tony Award for Best Revival and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical. It contains some of their most memorable melodies including ‘I am the Very Model of a Modern Major General' and ‘A Policeman's Lot is Not a Happy One' and is still one of the most frequently performed Gilbert and Sullivan operas.

