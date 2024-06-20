Video: First Look at Georgina Castle as Regina George in MEAN GIRLS in the West End

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An all new video clip has been released of Georgina Castle as Regina George in Mean Girls The Musical on the West End. Check out the video here!

Broadway’s hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team including writer Tina Fey, composer Jeff Richmond, lyricist Nell Benjamin, and director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw, is now playing at the Savoy Theatre.

The production is currently booking to 16 February 2025. The smash hit musical comedy based on the Paramount Pictures film of the same name released 20 years ago this April, debuted at the West End’s Savoy Theatre on 5 June 2024, and will host a Gala Night on 26 June 2024.

The cast comprises Charlie Burn (Cady Heron), Georgina Castle (Regina George), Elèna Gyasi (Gretchen Wieners), Grace Mouat (Karen Smith), Elena Skye (Janis Sarkisian), Tom Xander (Damian Hubbard), Daniel Bravo (Aaron Samuels), Lucca Chadwick-Patel (Kevin Ganatra), Ako Mitchell (Mr Duvall), and Zoë Rainey (Ms Heron, Ms Norbury and Mrs George).

They are joined by Tia Antoine-Charles, Georgia Arron, Liam Buckland, Shonah Buwu, Baylie Carson, Freddie Clements, Siobhan Diffin, Clíona Flynn, Fergie Fraser, Angus Good, Jenny Huxley-Golden, Holly Liburd, Corey Mitchell, Mervin Noronha, Aharon Rayner, Trézel Sergeant, Josh Singleton, Annie Southall, Lillia Squires, Tommy Wade-Smith and Holly Willock.

The creative team for MEAN GIRLS in the West End comprises Tina Fey – Book, Jeff Richmond – Music, Nell Benjamin – Lyrics, Casey Nicholaw – Direction and Choreography, Scott Pask - Scenic Design, Katrina Lindsay - Costume Design, Kenneth Posner - Lighting Design, Brian Ronan - Sound Design, Finn Ross and Adam Young - Video Design, Josh Marquette - Hair Design, Mary-Mitchell Campbell - Musical Supervision, Vocal, Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements, and Natalie Gallacher CDG for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting - Casting.

Meet The Plastics –Regina, Gretchen and Karen. They rule North Shore High and will burn anyone who gets in their way. Home-schooled Cady Heron may think she knows a thing or two about survival of the fittest thanks to her zoologist mom, but high school is a whole new level of savage. When Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a queen bee without getting stung.

