VOGUE WORLD Takes Over Theatre Royal Drury Lane For One Night Only

All net ticket proceeds will benefit performing arts organisations in London

By:
In its second year, Vogue World will open London Fashion Week with a one-night-only show at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, one of the most beloved theatres in the heart of Covent Garden.  Thursday, September 14 will see a multi-act celebration of the British performing arts—starring Stormzy and Michaela Coel with appearances from opera singers and supermodels, fashion designers and ballerinas—creatively overseen by BAFTA- and Olivier-winning director Stephen Daldry and led by Vogue.

All net ticket proceeds from Vogue World will benefit performing arts organisations in London including The National Theatre, Royal Opera House, Rambert dance company and The Royal Ballet.

Tickets go on general sale Friday 2 June, 10am.

Image Credit: Vogue





