VIDEO: Watch An All New Trailer For DIRTY DANCING IN CONCERT

Relive the timeless love story of Baby and Johnny at Dirty Dancing in Concert, celebrating the film's 35th anniversary on a full-size cinema screen with a band and singers live on stage. With a soundtrack that defined a generation, Dirty Dancing in Concert promises to bring a new thrilling experience to the 80s classic!

Check out an all new trailer below!

Audiences attending Dirty Dancing in Concert will experience the hit film in a unique and unforgettable way. A complete screening of the digitally remastered film will play as a band and singers perform the songs live, in sync with the film. Stay for the after party and continue to sing and dance along with the band to your favorite 'Dirty Dancing' songs.



Dirty Dancing in Concert will tour in the UK in Summer 2022 to 12 cities, including London's Hammersmith Eventim Apollo on Thursday May 19.



Opening in celebration of the 35th anniversary of the film, fans will have a new way to immerse

themselves in the world of 'Dirty Dancing' while celebrating the classic they know and love.



'Dirty Dancing', written by Eleanor Bergstein, directed by Emile Ardolino, and starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in their most iconic movie roles, was a worldwide box-office sensation when it was released in 1987. Its soundtrack generated two multi-platinum albums and multiple singles, including the Academy Award®-winning best original song '(I've Had) The Time of My Life'. Grossing more than $213million worldwide, 'Dirty Dancing' captured the hearts of audiences everywhere.



Set in the summer of 1963, Baby Houseman (Jennifer Grey) and her family vacation to the beautiful Catskills resort, Kellerman's. Intrigued by the staff's dance instructor, Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze), and the vastly different lifestyle of others, Baby finds herself learning to dance while having the time of her life and falling in love. It is a summer she'll never forget.

Tour Dates

Friday 13 May

BATH

Forum



Sunday May 15

CARLISLE

Sands Centre



Monday May 16

GLASGOW

Royal Concert Hall



Tuesday May 17

SHEFFIELD

City Hall



Wednesday May 18

EDINBURGH

Usher Hall



Thursday May 19

LONDON

Eventim Apollo



Friday May 20

Birmingham

Symphony Hall



Saturday May 21

YORK

Barbican



Sunday May 22

HULL

Hull Arena



Tuesday May 24

BOURNEMOUTH

Pavilions Theatre



May 25

MANCHEASTER

Bridgewater Hall



Thursday May 26

CARDIFF

St. David's Hall







Dirty Dancing in Concert's tour joins a series of live-to-film concerts touring internationally based on Lionsgate properties, including the highly successful 'La La Land in Concert', with more than 125 performances in 25 countries to date.



Tickets for Dirty Dancing in Concert go on sale at 10 AM on Tuesday 23 November at www.dirtydancinginconcert.com.