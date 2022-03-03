VIDEO: The Stars Come Out For The First London Production Of THE WOODS In 25 Years

Danielle Tarento presents Francesca Carpanini and Sam Frenchum in THE WOODS by David Mamet, directed by Russell Bolam, at Southwark Playhouse.

Nick and Ruth are spending the weekend at a remote cabin in the woods. They push their relationship to breaking point in a night of stories and fights, only to rediscover their need for one another in the morning, but the final reconciliation remains uncomfortably tempered by the violent core we now know to be hiding beneath.

David Mamet's extraordinary 1977 'battle of the sexes' play gets its 1st UK revival after 25 years, directed by Russell Bolam, at Southwark Playhouse from Thursday 24 February to Saturday 26 March, 2022.