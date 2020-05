In this week's episode of BBC Three's Glow Up the aspiring make-up artists are challenged by THE LION KING's Associate Hair & Make-Up Designer, Ashley Roller, to recreate four iconic designs from the landmark musical.

Check out a preview below!

For more information visit: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p08cy8hb

Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You