VIDEO: New British LGBTQ+ Musical THE PHASE Releases New Recording 'The Sex Talk'

New British LGBTQ+ Musical The Phase by Zoe Morris & Meg McGrady releases a video of their song The Sex Talk. A group of antsy students in an all girls catholic school discuss their sex education, or rather the lack of it. "In mixed schools, the boys go into one room and learn about wanking, whilst the girls go into the other and learn about periods! And that's not even mentioning the fact that it's all hetero-central ".

Despite COVID-19 cancelling their plans for 2020, the team were determined to keep progressing their show and created this video. The Phase was meant to be taking part in BEAM, A New Musical Theatre Showcase run by Mercury Musical Developments and Musical Theatre Network which unfortunately was cancelled due to COVID-19. As well as this, in April they had a key developmental workshop at The Other Palace. Despite these shortfalls the production has a workshop set to take place at the end of October 2020.

Performers

Francesca Forristal - Ava

Aitch Wylie - Young Rowan

Michaela Murphy - Sage

Evie Rose Lane - Aziza

Robin Simões da Silva - Older Rowan

Band

Joe Beighton - Piano

Annie Mae Mather - Drums

Rachel Espeute - Bass

Robin Simões da Silva - Guitar

Contributors

Roly Botha - Sound Editor

Connor Gallagher - Orchestrator

Jake Pople ­- Additional Vocal Arrangements

Meg McGrady - Video Designer

It's 2014, Gay marriage has just been legalised in the UK, and Rowan and their LGBTQ+ bandmates want to sing it from the rooftops. But their all-girl Catholic school has other ideas. Disbanded and reprimanded, the group has a choice: do they bow down, retreat, and let the school rules divide them? Or, through all the angsty mess of adolescence, do they unite and fight back to make a change?

The Phase is a contemporary pop/punk musical written by Meg McGrady & Zoe Morris about friendship, young love and singing loud when others want to silence you.

The show has premiered new songs at Signal, SHOOK and All That Scratch, was a selected finalist for the BYMT New Music Theatre Award in 2019, and was awarded the Stiles & Drewe 'Vision, Voice and Potential' Prize in July 2020.

The Phase also has found a wonderful fan base on the fastest growing social media platform, TikTok, with over 50,000 followers. It's so inspiring to see such a great appetite for a new LGBTQ+ musical.

The show started as a passion project but has since become something far greater than that. Young people who have listened to parts of the show deeply relate to the topics it talks about. It's more than just a show for queer people. The show is about growing up and finding your identity, something everything can relate to. We want to help parents, guardians, teachers and friends to understand the thoughts and experiences young people go through.

