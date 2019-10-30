VIDEO: Jeremy Secomb Sings 'Don't Mess With Freddy' From REPUTATION

'Reputation', a new musical by Alick Glass, set in the 1930s and celebrating the glorious sounds and musical rhythms of that era, will get its world premiere at The Other Palace Studio from Tuesday 5 - Thursday 14 November.

Get a first listen to Jeremy Secomb singing 'Don't Mess With Freddy' below!

Hollywood in the late 1930's: a time when the major studios are struggling to feed the insatiable worldwide demand for new talkies. Freddy Larceny is a con artist running a scam to pass-off the work of new writers as his own. He strikes gold when Michelle Grant, an aspiring novelist and student at a Paris language and deportment college, spots his advertisement in the 'Variety' movie trade newspaper. Larceny plagiarises her script for a film - credited to him as writer - that then goes on to receive an Oscar nomination.



A compelling story of plagiarism and the female struggle for equality, 'Reputation' follows Michelle's fight for recognition and the recovery of her stolen work, told through 25 original songs and romantic ballads written in the flamboyant style of the best-loved lyricists of the mid 1900's.

Jeremy Secomb (Sweeney in the West End Pie Shop 'Sweeney Todd' and Javert in 'Les Miserables', 2015-2017), Maddy Banks ('The Band' West End and UK tour) and Ed Wade (currently in 'Fiddler on the Roof' in the West End) head the cast and are joined by Cory Peterson, Lauren Ingram, Charlie Dennis, Ashleigh Cavanagh, Eleanor Tollan and Priscille Grace.

Box Office: 0207 087 7900





