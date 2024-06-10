VIDEO: First Look at THE CURIOUS RAT at the Little Angel Studio

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Video by West End Video

Watch the new trailer for THE CURIOUS RAT at the Little Angel Studio

Are you ready to rat-tle and roll? The Curious Rat is here to whisk you away on a magical adventure!

The Curious Rat tells the story of Lucien, a lonely city rat who watches the pigeons from his home under Waterloo Bridge and wishes he could join them in the sky. One day he spots the most amazing pigeon and takes his first brave steps to follow her into the lights of the big city…

Come with Lucien as he scampers across the bridge, dodging rain drops. He will meet a set of troublesome traffic lights, take a ride on a busy bus, dance at the carnival and even escape a flock of angry seagulls. On his adventure he will discover that he may not be a bird with wings, but that he has been given his own special things.

A poignant and poetic tale to inspire children and adults alike. Playfully combining puppetry and animated projection, this story encourages audiences to celebrate the things that make them unique.

'The Curious Rat' is A Little Angel Theatre and Page One Theatre co-production

4 May - 14 July 2024 at Little Angel Studios

Running time: 40 mins followed by a short Q&A

For ages 3-8

Creative Team

Written by Chloe Stephens and Miles Mitchell

Director - Chloe Stephens

Associate Director - Daniel Nadaffy

Puppet Design and Puppetry Direction - Matt Hutchinson

Assistant Director - Juliet Jordan

Set and Costume Design - Helen Coyston

Lighting Design - Aaron Dootson

Animations - Oh Studio

Video Design Consultant - PJ McEvoy

Access Consultant - Flossie Waite

With thanks to the Arts Council England for their support.

Comments