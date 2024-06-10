VIDEO: First Look at THE CURIOUS RAT at the Little Angel Studio

The production runs until July 21

By: Jun. 10, 2024
Video by West End Video 

Watch the new trailer for THE CURIOUS RAT at the Little Angel Studio

Are you ready to rat-tle and roll? The Curious Rat is here to whisk you away on a magical adventure!

The Curious Rat tells the story of Lucien, a lonely city rat who watches the pigeons from his home under Waterloo Bridge and wishes he could join them in the sky. One day he spots the most amazing pigeon and takes his first brave steps to follow her into the lights of the big city… 

Come with Lucien as he scampers across the bridge, dodging rain drops. He will meet a set of troublesome traffic lights, take a ride on a busy bus, dance at the carnival and even escape a flock of angry seagulls. On his adventure he will discover that he may not be a bird with wings, but that he has been given his own special things. 

A poignant and poetic tale to inspire children and adults alike. Playfully combining puppetry and animated projection, this story encourages audiences to celebrate the things that make them unique.

'The Curious Rat' is A Little Angel Theatre and Page One Theatre co-production
4 May - 14 July 2024 at Little Angel Studios

Running time: 40 mins followed by a short Q&A
For ages 3-8

Written by Chloe Stephens and Miles Mitchell
Director - Chloe Stephens
Associate Director - Daniel Nadaffy
Puppet Design and Puppetry Direction - Matt Hutchinson
Assistant Director - Juliet Jordan 
Set and Costume Design - Helen Coyston
Lighting Design - Aaron Dootson 
Animations - Oh Studio 
Video Design Consultant - PJ McEvoy 
Access Consultant - Flossie Waite

With thanks to the Arts Council England for their support.




