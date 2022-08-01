VIDEO: First Look at Kate Fleetwood & More in 101 DALMATIANS at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre is presenting 101 Dalmatians which opens this evening, Friday 22nd July. A newly commissioned musical written by Douglas Hodge (music and lyrics) and Johnny McKnight (book), from a stage adaptation by Zinnie Harris. Based on the book by Dodie Smith, leading the cast as the iconic villain Cruella de Vil is Olivier and Tony Award nominee Kate Fleetwood.

Check out footage from the production below!

Dalmatians Pongo and Perdi are puppeteered by Danny Collins (Pongo Voice), Emma Lucia (Perdi Voice), Yana Penrose (Perdi Head) and Ben Thompson (Pongo Head).

Casting also includes: Jamil Abbasi (Ensemble), Stuart Angell (Captain Head), George Bukhari (Jasper), Sonya Cullingford (Ensemble), Jade Davies (Swing), Karen Fishwick (Danielle), Joseph Fletcher (Ensemble), Taofique Folarin (Swing), Courtney George (Ensemble), Tash Holway (Swing and Dance Captain), CJ Johnson (Ensemble), Kody Mortimer (Ensemble), Simon Oskarsson (Swing), Tom Peters (Captain Voice), Eric Stroud (Dominic), Jonny Weldon (Casper), and Grace Wylde (Madam Doué).

Joining the company are musicians Ollie Boorman, Sam Edgington, Tom Harrison and Liam Spencer-Smith alongside Susannah van den Berg, Helena Gullan, Mischa Jardine, Liz Kitchen, Samuel Morgan-Grahame, Sioned Saunders who also feature in the Ensemble.

A Young Company alternates as Dalmatian puppies Button, Lucky, Patch and Spud. Button is played by Rebecca Bennett, Charlie Man-Evans and Harmony Cover-Allicock; Lucky by Darcey Fryer-Bovill, Rhiya Rasalingam and Paul Sarte; Patch by Oscar Cox, Charlie McGonagle and Albie Salter; and Spud by George Clarke, Hadlee Snow and Howard Webb.