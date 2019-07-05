VIDEO: Britt Lenting Duets With Samantha Ivey Ahead of Her Debut Concert at Crazy Coqs

Britt Lenting is making her debut at Crazy Coqs on 10 July. Her Musical Director for the evening will be Christopher Hamilton, who she recently joined at An Evening With Christopher Hamilton & Friends as part of the Sunday Socials concert series at the Union Theatre. She performed "Look at You" with Samantha Ivey.

The duet, with lyrics and music by Christopher Hamilton, is inspired by the 90s cult movie Showgirls. Britt sings the part of Molly, who suspects that her friend Nomi (sung by Samantha) has pushed Cristal Connors down the stairs in order to land her role in the topless Vegas show Goddess. Britt will be singing this song again at Crazy Coqs, along with two other of Hamilton's songs.

Watch the video below by West End Video!

Britt was born and raised in the Netherlands. Three years ago, she moved to London to pursue her West End dream. Most recently she was seen on BBC1 as a finalist in the hit TV show All Together Now, and after that joined the Dutch series for their first season, singing "Let it Go" from Frozen.

Britt has previously toured the UK as the principal vocalist in Strictly Come Dancing's Pasha Kovalev's theatre show The Magic of Hollywood. Other credits include: Killer Queen in We Will Rock You (RCCL); Stepmother in Cinderella (Belgium National Tour); Ursula cover and Aquata in the original The Little Mermaid (Dutch National Tour); Paulette cover and Enid Hoopes in Legally Blonde (Dutch National Tour); Velma von Tussle cover and Prudy Pingelton in Hairspray (Dutch National Tour); Rusty cover and Eleanor/Betty/Irene in Footloose (Dutch National Tour); Cilly in Cinderella (Efteling Theatre); Carabosse in Sleeping Beauty (Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds); Evil Queen in Snow White (The Cresset Theatre); and Elvira, The Evil Witch in Beauty and the Beast (Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds).

Christopher Hamilton is a Welsh, London-based composer, performer and musical director. His first musical Over The Threshold, for which he wrote the music, lyrics and book, was nominated in three categories in the MTM:UK Awards and won the award for Best Music. It's been staged in Edinburgh, London and Vienna, and a concert version was also produced in New York.

Tickets for Britt's show can be found by clicking on this link:

https://www.brasseriezedel.com/live-at-zedel/britt-lenting-july-2019?date=191960996





