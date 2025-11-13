UK Tour of THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Announces 2027 Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



2027 dates have been revealed for the newly announced production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, inspired by the novel and The National Theatre's stage adaptation. Opening in Birmingham next September before embarking on a major UK tour, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is adapted from Mark Haddon's multi-million-selling novel by acclaimed Playwright Simon Stephens and will be directed by Ned Bennett.

Newly announced dates for 2027 include: Edinburgh, Festival Theatre (Tuesday 12 – 16 Saturday January 2027); Cheltenham, Everyman Theatre (Tuesday 19 - Saturday 23 January), Sunderland, Empire Theatre (Tuesday 2 - Saturday 6 February), Cambridge, Arts Theatre (Tuesday 9 - Saturday 13 February), Richmond, Richmond Theatre (Tuesday 16 – Saturday 20 February); Northampton, Derngate Theatre (Tuesday 22 – Saturday 27 February); Manchester, Opera House (Tuesday 2 – Saturday 6 March); Glasgow, Theatre Royal (Tuesday 9 – Saturday 13 March); Chester, Storyhouse Theatre (Tuesday 16 – Saturday 20 March); Aberdeen, His Majesty's Theatre (Tuesday 23 – Saturday 27 March); Shrewsbury, Theatre Severn (Tuesday 13 – Saturday 17 April); Bradford, Alhambra Theatre (Tuesday 20 – Saturday 24 April); Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre (Tuesday 27 April – Saturday 1 May); Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre (Tuesday 4 – Saturday 8 May); Southampton, Mayflower Theatre (Tuesday 11 – Saturday 15 May), Malvern, Malvern Theatre (Tuesday 18 - Saturday 22 May) and Darlington, Hippodrome Theatre, (Tuesday 25 - Saturday 28 May 2027).

As previously announced, after opening at the Birmingham Rep in early September 2026 (full run dates to be announced November 14th 2025), The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time then tours throughout 2026 to Woking, New Victoria Theatre (Tuesday 22 - Saturday 26 September 2026); Brighton, Theatre Royal (Tuesday 29 September – Friday 3 October 2026); Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre (Tuesday 6 - Saturday 19 October 2026); Nottingham, Theatre Royal (Tuesday 13 – Saturday 17 October 2026); Leicester, Curve Theatre (Tuesday 20 – Saturday 24 October 2026); York, Grand Opera House (Tuesday 27 – Saturday 31 October 2026); Liverpool, Empire Theare (Tuesday 3 – Saturday 7 November 2026) and Bath, Theatre Royal (Tuesday 24 – Saturday 28 November 2026).

Christopher Boone is gifted with a brilliant mind for numbers, but unsettled by the unpredictability of people and everyday life. When a neighbour's dog is discovered killed, he finds himself under suspicion. Determined to prove his innocence, Christopher becomes both detective and suspect, drawn into a mystery that grows darker and more complex with every clue he uncovers. What begins as the search for a culprit soon reveals secrets closer to home, forcing him to confront truths that will test his courage, his family, and his understanding of trust, independence, and the wider world.

Inventive, gripping, and moving, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time combines the intrigue of a whodunnit with a powerful coming-of-age story in an unforgettable theatrical event.

‘Crowd-Pleasing, Life-Affirming And Unmissable' – The Times

Simon Stephens is a celebrated playwright and screenwriter whose writing is distinguished by its emotional resonance, intelligence, and tenderness and his ability to realise the extraordinary in the most ordinary of lives. He is renowned for his outstanding stage adaptation of Mark Haddon's novel The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, which has been produced in all major territories throughout the world. His Olivier award-winning VANYA played at the Duke of York Theatre in London's West End in 2023 and the Lucille Lortel in New York in 2025, starring Andrew Scott.

Ned Bennett is a theatre director who trained at the Royal Court, The National Theatre and LAMDA. Whatsonstage have called him ‘one of the most exciting directors of his generation'. He won the UK Theatre Award for Best Director for both Pomona and Yen (2015) and for Best Play Revival for Equus (2019). He has directed work in the prison system and teaches in drama schools across the UK. Most recently he co-created The LeftBehinds with Ross Willis, a Sci-Fi Western about the orphans of the apocalypse for The National Theatre's Secondary Schools Tour.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time premiered at The National Theatre in 2012 and immediately received widespread acclaim for its groundbreaking theatrical design, emotional storytelling and sensitive depiction of neurodiversity. It remains one of the most successful and acclaimed British plays of the 21st century and has been seen globally by over 5 million people.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time won seven Olivier Awards in 2013 (equalling the then record, set by the Royal Shakespeare Company's Matilda), including Best New Play for Stephen's stage adaptation, Best Director for Marianne Elliott and Best Actor for its star, Luke Treadaway. The play debuted on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in 2014 and scooped five Tony Awards in 2015, including Best Play, Best Direction of a Play and Best Actor. Numerous tours and international productions have followed, including in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Full casting and creative team to be announced.

Tour Dates

September 2026

Birmingham, The Rep

www.birmingham-rep.co.uk

On sale soon

Tuesday 22 – Saturday 26 September 2026

Woking, New Victoria Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre

Tuesday 29 September – Friday 3 October 2026

Brighton, Theatre Royal

www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton

Tuesday 6 – Saturday 10 October 2026

Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre

Tuesday 13 – Saturday 17 October 2026

Nottingham, Theatre Royal

trch.co.uk

Tuesday 20 – Saturday 24 October 2026

Leicester, Curve Theatre

www.curveonline.co.uk

Tickets on sale soon

Tuesday 27 – Saturday 31 October 2026

York, Grand Opera House

www.atgtickets.com/venues/grand-opera-house-york

Tuesday 3 – Saturday 7 November 2026

Liverpool, Empire Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire

Tuesday 10 – Saturday 14 November 2026

Wimbledon, New Wimbledon Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-wimbledon-theatre

Tuesday 24 – Saturday 28 November 2026

Bath, Theatre Royal

www.theatreroyal.org.uk

Tuesday 12 – Saturday 16 January 2027

Edinburgh, Festival Theatre

www.capitaltheatres.com

On sale 1 December 2025

Tuesday 19 – Saturday 23 January 2027

Cheltenham, Everyman Theatre

www.everymantheatre.org.uk

On sale soon

Tuesday 2 – Saturday 6 February 2027

Sunderland, Empire Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

On sale 21 November 2025

Tuesday 9 – Saturday 13 February 2027

Cambridge, Arts Theatre

www.artstheatre.co.uk

On sale soon

Tuesday 16 – Saturday 20 February 2027

Richmond, Richmond Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/richmond-theatre

On sale 21 November 2025

Tuesday 22 – Saturday 27 February 2027

Northampton, Derngate Theatre

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

On sale soon

Tuesday 2 – Saturday 6 March 2027

Manchester, Opera House

www.atgtickets.com/venues/opera-house-manchester

On sale 21 November 2025

Tuesday 9 – Saturday 13 March 2027

Glasgow, Theatre Royal

www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-glasgow

On sale 21 November 2025

Tuesday 16 – Saturday 20 March 2027

Chester, Storyhouse Theatre

www.storyhouse.com

On sale 14 November 2025

Tuesday 23 – Saturday 27 March 2027

Aberdeen, His Majesty’s Theatre

www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/his-majestys-theatre

On sale soon

Tuesday 13 – Saturday 17 April 2027

Shrewsbury, Theatre Severn

www.theatresevern.co.uk

On sale soon

Tuesday 20 – Saturday 24 April 2027

Bradford, Alhambra Theatre

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/whats-on

On sale soon

Tuesday 27 April – Saturday 1 May 2027

Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre

www.wmc.org.uk

On sale 5 December 2025

Tuesday 4 – Saturday 8 May 2027

Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre

On sale 21 November 2025

Tuesday 11 – Saturday 15 May 2027

Southampton, Mayflower Theatre

www.mayflower.org.uk

On sale 21 November 2025

Tuesday 18 – Saturday 22 May 2027

Malvern, Malvern Theatre

www.malvern-theatres.co.uk

On sale now

Tuesday 25 – Saturday 28 May 2027

Darlington, Hippodrome Theatre

www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk