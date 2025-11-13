UK Tour of THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Announces 2027 Dates

The production will open in Birmingham next September before embarking on a major UK tour.
2027 dates have been revealed for the newly announced production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, inspired by the novel and The National Theatre's stage adaptation. Opening in Birmingham next September before embarking on a major UK tour, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is adapted from Mark Haddon's multi-million-selling novel by acclaimed Playwright Simon Stephens and will be directed by Ned Bennett.
Newly announced dates for 2027 include: Edinburgh, Festival Theatre (Tuesday 12 – 16 Saturday January 2027); Cheltenham, Everyman Theatre (Tuesday 19 - Saturday 23 January), Sunderland, Empire Theatre (Tuesday 2 - Saturday 6 February), Cambridge, Arts Theatre (Tuesday 9 - Saturday 13 February), Richmond, Richmond Theatre (Tuesday 16 – Saturday 20 February); Northampton, Derngate Theatre (Tuesday 22 – Saturday 27 February); Manchester, Opera House (Tuesday 2 – Saturday 6 March); Glasgow, Theatre Royal (Tuesday 9 – Saturday 13 March); Chester, Storyhouse Theatre (Tuesday 16 – Saturday 20 March); Aberdeen, His Majesty's Theatre (Tuesday 23 – Saturday 27 March); Shrewsbury, Theatre Severn (Tuesday 13 – Saturday 17 April); Bradford, Alhambra Theatre (Tuesday 20 – Saturday 24 April); Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre (Tuesday 27 April – Saturday 1 May); Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre (Tuesday 4 – Saturday 8 May); Southampton, Mayflower Theatre (Tuesday 11 – Saturday 15 May), Malvern, Malvern Theatre (Tuesday 18 - Saturday 22 May) and Darlington, Hippodrome Theatre, (Tuesday 25 - Saturday 28 May 2027).
As previously announced, after opening at the Birmingham Rep in early September 2026 (full run dates to be announced November 14th 2025), The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time then tours throughout 2026 to Woking, New Victoria Theatre (Tuesday 22 - Saturday 26 September 2026); Brighton, Theatre Royal (Tuesday 29 September – Friday 3 October 2026); Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre (Tuesday 6 - Saturday 19 October 2026); Nottingham, Theatre Royal (Tuesday 13 – Saturday 17 October 2026); Leicester, Curve Theatre (Tuesday 20 – Saturday 24 October 2026); York, Grand Opera House (Tuesday 27 – Saturday 31 October 2026); Liverpool, Empire Theare (Tuesday 3 – Saturday 7 November 2026) and Bath, Theatre Royal (Tuesday 24 – Saturday 28 November 2026).
Christopher Boone is gifted with a brilliant mind for numbers, but unsettled by the unpredictability of people and everyday life. When a neighbour's dog is discovered killed, he finds himself under suspicion. Determined to prove his innocence, Christopher becomes both detective and suspect, drawn into a mystery that grows darker and more complex with every clue he uncovers. What begins as the search for a culprit soon reveals secrets closer to home, forcing him to confront truths that will test his courage, his family, and his understanding of trust, independence, and the wider world.
Inventive, gripping, and moving, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time combines the intrigue of a whodunnit with a powerful coming-of-age story in an unforgettable theatrical event.
‘Crowd-Pleasing, Life-Affirming And Unmissable' – The Times
Simon Stephens is a celebrated playwright and screenwriter whose writing is distinguished by its emotional resonance, intelligence, and tenderness and his ability to realise the extraordinary in the most ordinary of lives. He is renowned for his outstanding stage adaptation of Mark Haddon's novel The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, which has been produced in all major territories throughout the world. His Olivier award-winning VANYA played at the Duke of York Theatre in London's West End in 2023 and the Lucille Lortel in New York in 2025, starring Andrew Scott.
Ned Bennett is a theatre director who trained at the Royal Court, The National Theatre and LAMDA. Whatsonstage have called him ‘one of the most exciting directors of his generation'. He won the UK Theatre Award for Best Director for both Pomona and Yen (2015) and for Best Play Revival for Equus (2019). He has directed work in the prison system and teaches in drama schools across the UK. Most recently he co-created The LeftBehinds with Ross Willis, a Sci-Fi Western about the orphans of the apocalypse for The National Theatre's Secondary Schools Tour.
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time premiered at The National Theatre in 2012 and immediately received widespread acclaim for its groundbreaking theatrical design, emotional storytelling and sensitive depiction of neurodiversity. It remains one of the most successful and acclaimed British plays of the 21st century and has been seen globally by over 5 million people.
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time won seven Olivier Awards in 2013 (equalling the then record, set by the Royal Shakespeare Company's Matilda), including Best New Play for Stephen's stage adaptation, Best Director for Marianne Elliott and Best Actor for its star, Luke Treadaway. The play debuted on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in 2014 and scooped five Tony Awards in 2015, including Best Play, Best Direction of a Play and Best Actor. Numerous tours and international productions have followed, including in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
Full casting and creative team to be announced.
September 2026
Birmingham, The Rep
www.birmingham-rep.co.uk
On sale soon
Tuesday 22 – Saturday 26 September 2026
Woking, New Victoria Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre
Tuesday 29 September – Friday 3 October 2026
Brighton, Theatre Royal
www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton
Tuesday 6 – Saturday 10 October 2026
Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre
Tuesday 13 – Saturday 17 October 2026
Nottingham, Theatre Royal
trch.co.uk
Tuesday 20 – Saturday 24 October 2026
Leicester, Curve Theatre
www.curveonline.co.uk
Tickets on sale soon
Tuesday 27 – Saturday 31 October 2026
York, Grand Opera House
www.atgtickets.com/venues/grand-opera-house-york
Tuesday 3 – Saturday 7 November 2026
Liverpool, Empire Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire
Tuesday 10 – Saturday 14 November 2026
Wimbledon, New Wimbledon Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-wimbledon-theatre
Tuesday 24 – Saturday 28 November 2026
Bath, Theatre Royal
www.theatreroyal.org.uk
Tuesday 12 – Saturday 16 January 2027
Edinburgh, Festival Theatre
www.capitaltheatres.com
On sale 1 December 2025
Tuesday 19 – Saturday 23 January 2027
Cheltenham, Everyman Theatre
www.everymantheatre.org.uk
On sale soon
Tuesday 2 – Saturday 6 February 2027
Sunderland, Empire Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire
On sale 21 November 2025
Tuesday 9 – Saturday 13 February 2027
Cambridge, Arts Theatre
www.artstheatre.co.uk
On sale soon
Tuesday 16 – Saturday 20 February 2027
Richmond, Richmond Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/venues/richmond-theatre
On sale 21 November 2025
Tuesday 22 – Saturday 27 February 2027
Northampton, Derngate Theatre
www.royalandderngate.co.uk
On sale soon
Tuesday 2 – Saturday 6 March 2027
Manchester, Opera House
www.atgtickets.com/venues/opera-house-manchester
On sale 21 November 2025
Tuesday 9 – Saturday 13 March 2027
Glasgow, Theatre Royal
www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-glasgow
On sale 21 November 2025
Tuesday 16 – Saturday 20 March 2027
Chester, Storyhouse Theatre
www.storyhouse.com
On sale 14 November 2025
Tuesday 23 – Saturday 27 March 2027
Aberdeen, His Majesty’s Theatre
www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/his-majestys-theatre
On sale soon
Tuesday 13 – Saturday 17 April 2027
Shrewsbury, Theatre Severn
www.theatresevern.co.uk
On sale soon
Tuesday 20 – Saturday 24 April 2027
Bradford, Alhambra Theatre
www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/whats-on
On sale soon
Tuesday 27 April – Saturday 1 May 2027
Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre
www.wmc.org.uk
On sale 5 December 2025
Tuesday 4 – Saturday 8 May 2027
Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre
On sale 21 November 2025
Tuesday 11 – Saturday 15 May 2027
Southampton, Mayflower Theatre
www.mayflower.org.uk
On sale 21 November 2025
Tuesday 18 – Saturday 22 May 2027
Malvern, Malvern Theatre
www.malvern-theatres.co.uk
On sale now
Tuesday 25 – Saturday 28 May 2027
Darlington, Hippodrome Theatre
www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk
