Trevor Noah's OFF THE RECORD Tour is Coming to the UK

Trevor Noah will bring his show Off The Record to Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Tuesday 21 November 2023 and London's The O2 on Thursday 23 November 2023.

Award-winning comedian Trevor Noah returns to the UK with his brand-new show Off The Record. He is one of the most influential talk show hosts in the US, known for Emmy® award-winning The Daily Show, selling out shows over five continents, including two shows at The O2 in 2021 where he was the first comedian to perform after the pandemic.

Trevor is the most successful comedian in Africa. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah has broken free from the restraints of a 30-minute linear show, producing engaging social content, award-winning digital series, podcasts and more for its global audience. This year, the programme landed a record number of seven Emmy Award nominations.

Trevor served as the Grammy Awards host in 2021 and 2022. His success has also spanned to selling-out stand-up comedy shows in five continents.

Trevor has written, produced and starred in 12 comedy specials, including his upcoming I Wish You Would, his third for Netflix, which premiered globally on November 22. True to form, Trevor hilariously shares revelations about learning to speak German, modern communication, and his love for curry. His previous special, Trevor Noah: Son Of Patricia received a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Variety Show, as well as a Grammy Award nomination.

Trevor is the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood and its young readers adaptation, released in 2019, It's Trevor Noah: Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, which also debuted as a New York Times bestseller. The Audible edition of the book, performed by Trevor, remains one of the top-selling, highest-rated and most-commented-on Audible performances of all time. To date, Born a Crime has sold over three million copies across all formats.

Day Zero Productions, a joint venture between Paramount Global and Trevor Noah, develops and produces diverse, high-quality creative content for a global audience. With projects set up within the Paramount Global family and for other studios, streamers and live platforms, Day Zero focuses on entertaining and impactful content, with an eye toward authentic stories from diverse points of view.

In 2018, Trevor launched the Trevor Noah Foundation to improve equitable access to quality education for underserved youth in South Africa. His vision is a world where education enables youth to dream, see, and build the impossible.