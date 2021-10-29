Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss and The Original Album Cast Celebrate The SIX Vinyl Release

Since premiering at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017, SIX has exploded onto the musical theatre scene. Audiences across the world just can't get enough of this pop-punk spin on history's most famous ex-wives, leading to the professional release of its album in 2018.

Now, three years after that release, it's clear the only way to celebrate is to get down and party in style at Whitehall's Banqueting House - the very space where Henry VIII would have dined.

Hosted by Drag Race alum (and SIX superfan) Tia Kofi and live-streamed for members of the queendom across the world on TikTok, the original album cast reconnected with writers Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss to spill the tea on the recording process before unveiling the vinyl edition of the album.

The launch event began with a conversation between Marlow, Moss and Kofi, with the latter jokingly asking how the pair, who first wrote the show when studying at university, managed to turn a fringe production into a worldwide hit (Kofi herself having starred in several fringe productions).

The pair believe their success can be attributed to the familiarity of the story alongside the nation's love of pop music. However, it's clear that it's also due to the duo's phenomenal talent and wit (combined with powerhouse vocals from every cast member that's taken to the stage).

They were soon joined on stage by the Queens themselves, Renée Lamb, Christina Modestou, Natalie Paris, Aimie Atkinson, and Izuka Hoyle - with Genesis Lynea sending in a video message of support and love from an exclusive film set. Audiences (both virtual and in-person) were in for a royal treat as the cast and writer shared behind-the-scenes secrets from the production and recording process.

Christina Modestou recalled how in the rehearsal stages of the show, they'd have moments of forgetfulness where they "would look at each other and wonder what comes next, what comes next, what comes next?" before running across the stage to ensure they were in the right place. Throughout the discussion, their bond is clear, showing that the sisterhood created in the show will last a lifetime.

The cast then performed a never-before-recorded version of MegaSix, much to the delight of audiences - with Marlow taking to the piano to accompany them. Before performing the song, Marlow discussed how the MegaSix "had gone through a series of drafts, and this was a draft that was performed for maybe two performances at the Arts Theatre by this wonderful cast...so let's see if we remember it". (Spoiler alert: they did.)

If there wasn't already enough to celebrate, the queens were then surprised with Gold Discs to mark the massive number of album sales and streams they had received. This is hardly surprising, given that in early 2020 the album hit 100 million streams - making it the second most-streamed musical theatre album globally (with Hamilton in the lead).

However, with the Broadway and Australian Queens currently dusting off their crowns after Covid theatre closures, there's no way that this production shows any time of slowing down anytime soon - with more awards sure to follow.