Tickets on Sale For ELEKTRA at Duke of York's

ELEKTRA at Duke of York's

Performances run 24 January 2025 - 12 April 2025.

Dec. 30, 2024
Tickets are now on sale for Elektra at Duke of York's. Performances run 24 January 2025 - 12 April 2025.

Elektra, haunted by her father's assassination, is consumed by grief; a need for survival; and a thirst for vengeance. When her long lost brother Orestes at last returns, she urges him to a savage and terrifying conclusion but at what cost?

Starring Brie Larson (Room, Lessons in Chemistry, Captain Marvel), Daniel Fish (Oklahoma) directs the first major revival in over a decade of Sophokles’ electrifying and timeless play, ELEKTRA , in a stunning translation by award winning poet Anne Carson, at the Theatre Royal Brighton and the intimate Duke of York’s theatre for a strictly limited and unmissable season.




