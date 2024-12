Tickets on Sale For ELEKTRA at Duke of York's

Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Tickets are now on sale for Elektra at Duke of York's. Performances run 24 January 2025 - 12 April 2025.

Elektra, haunted by her father's assassination, is consumed by grief; a need for survival; and a thirst for vengeance. When her long lost brother Orestes at last returns, she urges him to a savage and terrifying conclusion but at what cost?

Starring Brie Larson (Room, Lessons in Chemistry, Captain Marvel), Daniel Fish (Oklahoma) directs the first major revival in over a decade of Sophokles’ electrifying and timeless play, ELEKTRA , in a stunning translation by award winning poet Anne Carson, at the Theatre Royal Brighton and the intimate Duke of York’s theatre for a strictly limited and unmissable season.

