Tickets on Sale For THE COMEDY ABOUT SPIES at Noël Coward Theatre

Performances will run 14 April 2025 - 3 August 2025.

By: Dec. 30, 2024
Tickets are now on sale for The Comedy About Spies at Noël Coward Theatre. Performances will run 14 April 2025 - 3 August 2025.

The multi award-winning team behind The Play That Goes Wrong and The Comedy About a Bank Robbery step into 1960s London in this hilarious spy caper full of misunderstanding, miscommunication, and mistaken identity.

A rogue British agent steals plans for a top-secret new weapon. Spies from the CIA and the KGB assemble at London’s Piccadilly Hotel to track down the British mole and obtain the file. When a young British couple and an older actor auditioning for the title role in the first James Bond film check into the hotel, the stakes reach boiling point in this riotous world of Cold War farce.




