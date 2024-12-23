Premium Seats Available For DIRTY DANCING at the Capital Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new special offer is available for Premium Seats to Dirty Dancing at the Capital Theatre. Premium seats include a drink and a souvenir brochure.

The worldwide smash hit has already captured the hearts of millions across the globe. Now you can experience the iconic story like never before as the acclaimed live stage phenomenon takes to the stage in a new 620-seat purpose-built venue where every seat in the intimate auditorium offers a premium experience, a fantastic view, and you’re never more than 9 rows from the stage.

Offers and Validity

Off-Peak

Was £155 - Now £95

Peak

Was £179 - Now £95

Valid on all performances from 10 November 2025 - 29 March 2026

