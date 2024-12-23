Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Premium Seats Available For DIRTY DANCING at the Capital Theatre

Premium seats include a drink and a souvenir brochure.

By: Dec. 23, 2024
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals
Premium Seats Available For DIRTY DANCING at the Capital Theatre Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

A new special offer is available for Premium Seats to Dirty Dancing at the Capital Theatre. Premium seats include a drink and a souvenir brochure.

LATEST NEWS

Premium Seats Available For DIRTY DANCING at the Capital Theatre
Interview: 'It's Very Emotionally Intense': Actor Aaron Sidwell on Playing Bill Sikes in OLIVER!
Review: JOHN, Arch Film Studio
Review: SLEEPING BEAUTY, The Bridge House Theatre

The worldwide smash hit has already captured the hearts of millions across the globe. Now you can experience the iconic story like never before as the acclaimed live stage phenomenon takes to the stage in a new 620-seat purpose-built venue where every seat in the intimate auditorium offers a premium experience, a fantastic view, and you’re never more than 9 rows from the stage.

Offers and Validity

Off-Peak
Was £155 - Now £95

Peak
Was £179 - Now £95

Valid on all performances from 10 November 2025 - 29 March 2026




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.






Videos