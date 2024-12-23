Tickets on Sale For MY MASTER BUILDER at Wyndham's Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tickets are now on sale for My Master Builder at Wyndham's Theatre. Performances will run 17 April 2025 - 12 July 2025.

Ewan McGregor returns to the London stage for the first time in 17 years to star in My Master Builder, a new play by American playwright and screenwriter Lila Raicek. Directed by Michael Grandage, the Artistic Director of MGC. My Master Builder reunites McGregor and Grandage following their previous collaborations on Othello and Guys and Dolls - both for the Donmar, where Grandage was Artistic Director.

Inspired by Ibsen, My Master Builder is a startling new play by Lila Raicek that lays bare the vulnerabilities we expose, when we leave ourselves open to love.

Comments