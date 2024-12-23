Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
Tickets on Sale For MY MASTER BUILDER at Wyndham's Theatre

Performances will run 17 April 2025 - 12 July 2025.

By: Dec. 23, 2024
Tickets are now on sale for My Master Builder at Wyndham's Theatre. Performances will run 17 April 2025 - 12 July 2025.

Ewan McGregor returns to the London stage for the first time in 17 years to star in My Master Builder, a new play by American playwright and screenwriter Lila Raicek. Directed by Michael Grandage, the Artistic Director of MGC. My Master Builder reunites McGregor and Grandage following their previous collaborations on Othello and Guys and Dolls - both for the Donmar, where Grandage was Artistic Director.

Inspired by Ibsen, My Master Builder is a startling new play by Lila Raicek that lays bare the vulnerabilities we expose, when we leave ourselves open to love.




