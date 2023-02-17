Tickets from £18 for Turn It Out with Tiler Peck & Friends.

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The dance spectacular is at Sadler's Wells from 9 - 11 March

Feb. 17, 2023  
Tiler Peck turns up the heat with this handpicked showcase of talent.

Award-winning New York City Ballet principal dancer, choreographer, actress, author, curator and designer, Tiler Peck tackles the new role of director for Turn It Out with Tiler Peck & Friends.

After its sold-out world premiere in New York, Turn It Out With Tiler Peck & Friends makes its European debut in London at Sadler's Wells. With her personal touches on every aspect of this unique evening, Peck has assembled some of today's most exciting dance artists for a virtuosic and innovative programme.

Originally conceived for New York City Center's Artists at the Center series, the programme begins with Peck's own Thousandth Orange, set to live music by Pulitzer Prize winner Caroline Shaw. Peck sought out West Coast legend Alonzo King to create the electric pas de deux, Swift Arrow, and joins forces with her long-time collaborator and world class tap dance star Michelle Dorrance alongside Jillian Meyers on Time Spell.

The programme closes with The Barre Project, Blake Works II, a piece originally created for film with music by James Blake that marked the first creative partnership between Peck and choreographer William Forsythe.

Featuring performances by: India Bradley, Michelle Dorrance, Jovani Furlan, Christopher Grant, Lex Ishimoto, Lauren Lovette, Brooklyn Mack, Aaron Marcellus, Roman Mejia, Jillian Meyers, Mira Nadon, Tiler Peck, K.J. Takahashi, Byron Tittle, and Penelope Wendtlandt.




