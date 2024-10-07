Tickets Now on Sale For KYOTO at Soho Place

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tickets are now on sale for Kyoto at Soho Place! Book now for Kyoto, the new political thriller as it transfers to London's West End in 2025. Brought to you by the Royal Shakespeare Company and Good Chance, fresh from a critically acclaimed run in Stratford-upon-Avon, this show brings a world of hope to @SohoPlace for a strictly limited 16-week season from 9 January.

Welcome to the Kyoto Conference Centre, 11 December 1997. The nations of the world are in deadlock and 11 hours have passed since the UN’s landmark climate conference should have ended. Time is running out and agreement feels a world away. The greatest obstacle: American oil lobbyist and master strategist, Don Pearlman...

Featuring Stephen Kunken (Billions and The Handmaid’s Tale), Kyoto sees Olivier award-winning directors Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin (Stranger Things: The First Shadow) reunite with Good Chance's Artistic Directors and playwrights Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson (The Jungle), for this sharp, searing and darkly comic story of the moment all nations tried to set aside their differences for the sake of the planet.

Kyoto seats you at the heart of the action, and shows that even in a climate of rapidly rising temperatures, the impossible really can become possible.

