Tickets Go On Sale This Week For CLUELESS in the West End

Tickets go on sale this week for Clueless The Musical at Trafalgar Theatre. The sale begins on 11 September ahead of the general onsale set for 13 September. Tickets will be available for performances running 15 February 2025 - 14 June 2025.

CLUELESS is a new musical comedy based on the Paramount Pictures classic film. The modern spin on Jane Austen’s Emma gets another timeless makeover from the original film’s writer-director alongside a majorly acclaimed creative team.

Featuring a book by the iconic voice of a generation Amy Heckerling (writer-director of Clueless, director of Fast Times at Ridgemont High), an original score by the multi-platinum singer-songwriter KT Tunstall (writer and performer of such celebrated hits as “Suddenly I See” and “Black Horse and The Cherry Tree”), and lyrics by Grammy® winner and three-time Tony® nominee Glenn Slater (Sister Act The Musical, Tangled), CLUELESS is directed by the acclaimed Rachel Kavanaugh (Half a Sixpence).

Cher Horowitz is the most popular student at Beverly Hills High, renowned for her unique talent at finding love for others. She's about to embark on her biggest project yet – making over her awkward new friend, Tai, and setting her up with the most handsome boy in school. But what happens to Cher when, for the first time, everything is not perfect? This fresh musical comedy is fun, fashionable, and, like, so way cool.

