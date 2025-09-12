Tickets For Cynthia Erivo in DRACULA Go on Pre-sale This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets for Sydney Theatre Company's production of DRACULA, starring Cynthia Erivo, adapted and directed by visionary theatre-maker Kip Williams, will have a Priority On-Sale on Monday 22 September. General On-Sale will be in October and will be announced in due course.

DRACULA will begin previews at Noël Coward Theatre on Wednesday 4 February with opening night set for Tuesday 17 February. The production will play for 16 weeks until Saturday 30 May 2026. Find out more and sign up for Priority access at www.draculawestend.com.

Celebrated Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award-winner and three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo returns to the stage for the first time in nearly a decade for the production, starring in this bold, one-actor reimagining of Bram Stoker's classic gothic novel.

Following the global release of Wicked: For Good this November — one of the most eagerly anticipated cinematic events of the decade — Erivo's next move will be into rehearsals for DRACULA. Her return to the stage marks a landmark moment in contemporary theatre: a rare opportunity for West End audiences to witness one of the world's most extraordinary talents at the height of her powers, in a daring and intimate performance unlike anything she has undertaken before.

In this radical interpretation, Erivo will embody all twenty-three characters in Stoker's iconic tale — from the naïve solicitor Jonathan Harker and his fiancée Mina Murray to confidante Lucy Westenra, her suitors, and the formidable vampire hunter Van Helsing — as well as the infamous Count Dracula themself.

Erivo most recently drew international acclaim for her performance as Elphaba in Universal Pictures' Wicked, her work recognised with a series of major award nominations, including an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, a Golden Globe nomination, a BAFTA nomination, and recognition from the Screen Actors Guild Awards and Critics' Choice Awards. She recently released her second studio album, ‘I Forgive You', and is currently in production on Gina Prince-Bythewood's Children of Blood and Bone with Viola Davis, Idris Elba and Amandla Stenberg. This spring, she was seen in the hit Peacock series Poker Face. Erivo's return to the stage marks the next thrilling chapter in an extraordinary period of career success.

DRACULA represents the final and most ambitious production in Tony Award nominated director Kip Williams' gothic trilogy, whose productions have redefined the canon on both Broadway and the West End. The production follows on from his genre-defining adaptations of the 6-time Tony Award nominated The Picture of Dorian Gray (which enjoyed triumphant seasons in both the West End and on Broadway) and the award-winning Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.

In his adaptation, Williams delves into the enduring metaphorical power of DRACULA, crafting a bold retelling that reorients the narrative around a psychological battle between fear and desire. Through a transformative solo performance, the production blurs the boundaries between self and other, suggesting that the monster is perhaps not external, but something that stirs within. First staged by Sydney Theatre Company in 2024, DRACULA captivated audiences with its startingly original reimagining of Stoker's iconic vampire tale, offering a haunting meditation on the aspects of ourselves we fear, desire, and deny.

The production reunites Williams with his award-winning creative team, including Olivier Award-winning designer Marg Horwell, lighting designer Nick Schlieper, composer Clemence Williams and joined by sound designer Jessica Dunn, video designer Craig Wilkinson and dramaturg Zahra Newman. Fusing live video, pre-recorded film, and virtuosic live performance, DRACULA continues Williams' ground-breaking exploration of 'cine-theatre', a hybrid form reshaping the theatrical landscape.