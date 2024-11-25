Tickets Available From £21.25 For THE LEGENDS OF THEM

Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tickets are available from £21.25 for The Legends Of Them at the Royal Court.

A memory: Award winning reggae pioneer Sutara Gayle AKA Lorna Gee – hears her radio debut from Holloway Prison. Another: she’s engulfed in the Brixton uprising sparked by the police shooting of her sister. And now she is here, a silent retreat, seeking spiritual guidance from her brother Mooji, Nanny of the Maroons, and a moment of transcendence.

Powered by high-octane musical numbers, virtuoso performanceand raucous comedy, The Legends of Them is a breath-taking, roof-raising chronicle of Sutara’s singular, extraordinary life – and of the legends that have guided her.

For a limited run only, the Royal Court presents Hackney Showroom’s unmissable The Legends of Them, written and performed by British actor and internationally acclaimed reggae artist Sutara Gayle AKA Lorna Gee, and directed by Jo McInnes.

With thanks to Gino Ricardo Green, original Projection Designer and Tony Gayle, original Sound Designer.

A Hackney Showroom production originated with Brixton House with support from Arts Council England, National Theatre Generate Programme & Maria Björnson Memorial Fund.

Offers and Validity

Band B (Main Run)

Was £48 - Now £33.58

Band C (Preview)

Was £42 - Now £29.75

Band C (Main Run)

Was £42 - Now £29.75

Band C (Main Run matinee)

Was £39 - Now £27.20

Band D (Preview)

Was £30 - Now £21.25

Band D (Main Run)

Was £30 - Now £21.25

Valid on all performances 05 December 2024 - 21 December 2024.

(Excl. 10 December 2024)

Comments