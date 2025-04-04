A MAN FOR ALL SEASONS Starring Martin Shaw Will Transfer to the West End

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following record-breaking ticket sales across the country and a hugely acclaimed national tour earlier this year, A MAN FOR ALL SEASONS starring Martin Shaw and Gary Wilmot, will transfer to London's Harold Pinter Theatre this summer, preceded by a limited tour to Brighton and York.

The greatest, most powerful and dangerous figures who shaped English history are brought vividly to life in Robert Bolt's award- winning play, directed by Jonathan Church.

Martin Shaw stars as Sir Thomas More – scholar, ambassador, Lord Chancellor and friend to King Henry VIII. Above all, he is a man of integrity, loved by the common people and his own family. When Henry demands a divorce from Catherine of Aragon, clearing the way for him to marry Anne Boleyn, the staunchly Catholic Thomas is forced to choose between his loyalty and his own conscience, committing an incredible act of defiance for which he eventually pays the ultimate price...

Martin Shaw is known to millions for his television roles in Judge John Deed, Inspector George Gently and The Professionals. His recent West End stage appearances include Hobson's Choice, The Best Man and Twelve Angry Men.

The cast includes Edward Bennett, Nicholas Day, Calum Finlay, Orlando James, Hari Kang, Asif Khan, Annie Kingsnorth, Sam Parks, Sam Phillips, Louisa Sextona and Gary Wilmot with further cast to be announced.

Jonathan Church's directorial credits include a ten-year period as artistic director of Chichester Festival Theatre. He previously directed Martin Shaw in the acclaimed West End transfer of Hobson's Choice.

The creative team is completed by Simon Higlett (Set & Costume Designer), Mark Henderson (Lighting Designer), Paul Groothuis (Sound Designer), Matthew Scott (Composer) and Gabrielle Dawes (Casting Director).

A MAN FOR ALL SEASONS is presented by Theatre Royal Bath Productions and Jonathan Church Theatre Productions.

