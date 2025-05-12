Theatres To Dim Lights In Honour Of John Gale OBE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following the sad news of the passing of much-loved impresario John Gale, West End theatres and Chichester Festival Theatre will dim their lights for 2 minutes at 7pm on Wednesday 14 May, in his memory.

Born 2nd of August 1929 to Frank and Martha Gale, John Gale was married to Lisel Wratten (1950). He was father to Tim and Matthew and grandfather to Joseph, Alexander, Eleanor, and Siena. He attended Christ's Hospital School for which he was very proud to serve as an Almoner and Governor. With Lisel as Donation Governors, they sponsored several children through their education at CH. After School and National Service, where he was promoted to Second Lieutenant, he attended the Webber-Douglas Academy of Dramatic Arts. After acting both on stage and screen for 10 years he produced his first production, Inherit the Wind in 1960.

As a London impresario he produced over 100 productions, both in the UK and abroad. Among his West End successes were: Boeing-Boeing ( five year West End run), The Secretary Bird ( four year WE run), No Sex Please-We're British which is the longest running comedy in theatre history 17 years, Cause Celebre Terence Rattigan's last play, The Kingfisher ( West End and Broadway) Abelard and Helouise and Middle Age Spread for which he received a SWET ( Now Olivier) Award. He was responsible for some distinguished literary adaptations and these include Henry James' The Wings of a Dove and E.M. Forster's Where Angels Fear to Tread. He produced one feature film Maroc 7 in 1967.

He was President of the Society of West End Theatre, now Society of London Theatre ( SOLT) 1972 -75 and Chairman of the Theatres National Committee 1979 -1985. Together with Sir Peter Saunders and Ray Cooney, he changed the SWET Awards into the Olivier Awards that we know today. He also was pivotal in creating the Half Price Ticket Booth in Leicester Square.

In 1983 while still producing in the West End he joined his friend Patrick Garland to run the Chichester Festival Theatre and was the seventh Director of the CFT 1983-1989, during which time he built the Minerva Theatre.

He was always giving new talent a chance to excel and gave Nick Hytner his directorial debut of a major play The Scarlet Pimpernel ( CFT, Tour and Her Majesty's Theatre London) He gave Sam Mendes his first job as assistant Director at Chichester and promoted him to Director of London Assurance ( CFT and Theatre Royal Haymarket London) and made Sam the Artistic Director of the Minerva's first season.

He was awarded the OBE in 1987 for services to theatre.

His hobby was Rugby-Union and he was Chairman of London Welsh Rugby Club 1979-81. He set up the BRIT Program at the University of South Florida with Hinks Shimberg and Cameron Mackintosh after he retired in 1989.

Mackintosh said of Gale, “John Gale was one of the titans of British theatre for over 30 years. Producing several of the longest running British comedies of all time, including No Sex Please, We're British and Boeing Boeing. From the moment I met him, as a penniless producer in my early 20's, he became one of my champions – advising and helping me to establish my career. We co-produced several shows together, before John went on to restore the fortunes of the Chichester Festival Theatre during the 1980's, leaving it solidly solvent and thereby ensuring its' future. John's longest and proudest run has of course been his amazing marriage to his wonderful wife, Lisel, whom I have been lucky enough to have known and stayed friends with for over 50 years of their record-breaking marriage. John was truly one of the godfathers of British Theatre.”

Director Sam Mendes said, "Passionate, dynamic, opinionated, larger than life - they don't make them like John Gale anymore. His refusal to take no for an answer was a hugely significant factor in turning the Chichester Festival Theatre into the regional powerhouse it is today. He created and built the Minerva Theatre, strengthened The Youth Theatre, mounted immense community projects, and oversaw and encouraged a steady flow of young talent - myself among them. I learned an awful lot about bravery from John, and - as the person who gave me my first ever job - I also owe him an immense debt of gratitude."

John Gale's Funeral will be held at All Saint's Church, East Dean, West Sussex at 2.00pm Friday May 30th.

