Theatre Royal Stratford East Announces 2020/2021 Pantomime, RED RIDING HOOD

Theatre Royal Stratford East is delighted to announce its 2020/2021 pantomime will be Red Riding Hood, with book and lyrics by award-winning writer Bryony Lavery and music and lyrics by Robert Hyman. Directed by Robert Shaw Cameron, this year's festive adventure will begin on 21 November 2020 and will close on 9 January 2021.

See the classic fairy tale like you've never seen it before, reimagined with a twist or two, and follow the thrilling story of our red-cloaked heroine.

Expect Stratford East's much-loved mix of original music, belly-tickling gags and awe-inspiring magic.

Playwright Bryony Lavery said:

"Thrilled to be asked to write Red Riding Hood with Robert Hyman (music and lyrics), and Robert Shaw Cameron (direction) next Christmas! Thrilled to be a part of Stratford East's iconic panto! Thrilled to write for Newham, where I have lived since 1987! Thrilled that, after usually having to travel to places like Birmingham, Leeds, Houston, New York, Vancouver and Helsinki to see my work, I now get to walk to my local theatre!"

Theatre Royal Stratford East Artistic Director Nadia Fall said:

"Panto is such a huge part of Theatre Royal Stratford East's history and each year we tear up the rule book to provide something different to our loyal audiences - something that's entertaining and fun, but also current and relevant. I'm thrilled to welcome Bryony Lavery and Robert Shaw Cameron into our panto family and to welcome back Robert Hyman for his 22nd Stratford East panto. We can't wait to see the twists and turns this magic team will conjure up."

Priority booking for Theatre Royal Stratford East Members and customers with access requirements opens on Wednesday 20 November at 12 noon. Public booking opens on Friday 22 November at 12 noon.

This year's production of Dick Whittington previews from Saturday 23 November 2019 and runs until Saturday 11 January 2020.

Casting for Red Riding Hood will be announced in due course.





