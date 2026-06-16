The Shaftesbury Theatre To Be Renamed In Honor Of Dame Judi Dench

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The Shaftesbury Theatre, the largest independent theatre in the West End has announced that the theatre will be renamed the Judi Dench Theatre in honour of Dame Judi Dench. The renaming, set to take place in February 2027, celebrates Dame Judi’s unparalleled contribution to British theatre and the performing arts, marking a historic moment for one of the West End’s most iconic stages.

This tribute to one of the greatest actors of our time, will ensure Dame Judi's legacy continues to inspire future generations of performers and audiences alike.

Dame Judi Dench was a founding member of the Theatre of Comedy, a collective of actors and authors who had part shares in the Shaftesbury Theatre. The Theatre of Comedy helped ensure the continuance of the theatre in the ‘80s and early ‘90s, through the producing of comedies, starring many members of the Theatre of Comedy Company. Furthermore, her role in As Time Goes By, which ran for nine series, cemented her links to the Taffner family, whose company produced the show, and also own the theatre. Throughout her life Dame Judi has given lasting commitment to live performance, alongside being one of the most known figures in the film and TV industries. Her huge talent on stage ranges from Shakespeare to comedy to musical theatre – echoing the Shaftesbury’s own programming over the years.

Dame Judi Dench said, “The Shaftesbury Theatre has always held a special place in my heart. My relationship to the Theatre of Comedy and to the Taffner family goes back many years and to have this beautiful theatre renamed after me is truly overwhelming. Live theatre continues to be so important as a way of telling stories and entertaining audiences, something I have aimed to do all my working life.”

Chairman Donald Taffner Jnr. said “Dame Judi has been a close friend of the DLT family for so long, particularly from her involvement with As Time Goes By, and we will always treasure the time she made in her busy schedule to make the programme. We have such fond memories of Judi at the Shaftesbury from the meetings for the Theatre of Comedy members to when her husband was performing in a number of the Theatre of Comedy productions. Aside from business, my parents would often talk about how much they enjoyed spending time with Judi and Michael in both NY and London. We are therefore delighted to recognise her extraordinary talent and extensive contribution to many in the renaming of our theatre. ”

Chief Executive Eleanor Lang said, “We are so excited to rename the Shaftesbury Theatre in honour of Dame Judi. Not only does she play an important role in our history, but she is an iconic figure of the stage and screen landscape. We don’t celebrate brilliant women enough in our West End theatre names, so we are delighted that her name will be forever in lights above our doorway.”

A grade II listed building, built in 1911 and originally named New Prince’s Theatre, it was the first steel frame theatre in the West End and is the only London theatre with a dome which opens. In 1962 the theatre was renamed Shaftesbury Theatre due to the original Shaftesbury Theatre (further along Shaftesbury Avenue) being destroyed in the Blitz.

This next phase of the renovation will include restoration of the dome in the auditorium where a specially commissioned painting will take inspiration from the original, renewal of some of the decorative designs alongside the next phase of auditorium redecoration and recarpeting. This period will also see other improvement works in the theatre including enhancing backstage areas.

Avenue Q currently is booking until January 3, 2027. Recent productions also include & Juliet, Mrs Doubtfire and Just For One Day – The Live Aid Musical.

Scheduled refurbishment which has already begun will continue to early 2027. The theatre remains open during this period performing to two levels whilst the work is carried out.

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