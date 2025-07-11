The Shakespeare Edit Brings MACBETH (SOLO) To Camden Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award winning theatre company, The Shakespeare Edit, will present a bold and visceral reimagining of Shakespeare’s iconic tragedy, MACBETH (solo) as part of the Camden Fringe. Awarded ‘Best International Show’ at United Solo Theatre Festival in New York City, MACBETH (solo) is a distilled version of the renowned playwright’s original work, performed as a one-man tour de force by UK theatre maker Paul Goodwin. This electrifying production will run for three nights only this August.

Stripped back to its raw, beating heart, MACBETH (solo) channels the haunting power of Shakespeare’s text. Just one performer with fierce precision brings new immediacy to this tale of ambition, guilt and descent into madness. Adapted and performed by Artistic Director Paul Goodwin, this 60-minute dramatic monologue is underscored with an atmospheric original soundscape by Ukrainian composer Dmitriy Saratsky, which amplifies the dramatic tension as the play delves deep into Macbeth’s unravelling mind, bringing psychological depth and dynamic physicality to a revered and classic piece of English theatre.

Artistic Director Paul Goodwin comments, "MACBETH (solo) might easily be subtitled “Macbeth on the couch”. A man in a room embodies Shakespeare’s Macbeth – not just the character but the play, with all its twists and turns and relationships. With fidelity to the five act structure and extraordinary language of the original play, this distillation of Shakespeare’s great poetic tragedy creates an intimate portrait of psychological disintegration."

As well as winning the award for Best International Show at United Solo Theatre Festival in NYC, MACBETH (solo) has played to sold out audiences at the York International Shakespeare Festival, Verona Shakespeare Festival Fringe, Patalenitsa Shakespeare Festival (Bulgaria), SaFest Udine (Italy), and in Riga in collaboration with British Council Latvia. Future performances will include Milano Off festival in October.