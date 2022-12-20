Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Royal Ballet's LIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE Comes to Cinemas This New Year

The cinema broadcast is on Thursday 19 January 2023.

Dec. 20, 2022  
This New Year, The Royal Ballet's Like Water for Chocolate will be broadcast to 909 cinemas in 33 countries around the world. The critically acclaimed production is choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon, the Company's Artistic Associate, and inspired by Laura Esquivel's captivating novel of the same name.

Like Water for Chocolate follows the story of Tita, whose emotions spill out through her cooking and influence those around her in startling and dramatic ways. The production reunited Wheeldon with the creative team who transformed Alice's Adventures in Wonderland (2011) and The Winter's Tale (2014) into dance - composer Joby Talbot, designer Bob Crowley, and lighting designer Natasha Katz. Mexican conductor Alondra de la Parra acted as musical consultant, and Esquivel worked closely with the team to reshape her richly layered story into an entertaining and engrossing new ballet.

Wheeldon is celebrated for his expressive choreography and theatricality, and has worked extensively with the world's leading dance companies. In 2014, he directed and choregraphed the stage version of the musical An American in Paris, and recently directed and choreographed MJ The Musical, which opened on Broadway in 2022. Both productions won Tony Awards. Like Water for Chocolate is his third full-length work for The Royal Ballet.

The cinema broadcast on Thursday 19 January 2023 stars Principal dancer Francesca Hayward as Tita, Principal dancer Marcelino Sambé as Pedro, and Mexican musician Tomás Barreiro on guitar. Encore screenings will run from Sunday 22 January 2023.

Our cinema programme has brought opera and ballet to audiences across the globe since 2008. For the 2022/23 Season, an astonishing 13 productions from The Royal Ballet and The Royal Opera will be broadcast to more than 1,300 cinemas from the UK all the way to New Zealand. Each broadcast offers audiences the best seat in the house, and includes exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, interviews and insights into the rehearsal process. The programme forms an integral part of our plan to secure our future, expand audiences and continue to help facilitate the vital recovery of cinema domestically and internationally.


Polina Semionova Will Guest Perform With Birmingham Royal Ballet in SWAN LAKE Photo
Polina Semionova Will Guest Perform With Birmingham Royal Ballet in SWAN LAKE
Birmingham Royal Ballet has announced that Polina Semionova, Resident Guest Principal Artist with the Berlin State Ballet and former Principal Artist with The American Ballet Theatre in New York, will guest perform the iconic dual lead role of Odette and Odile in the world's best-loved ballet, Swan Lake, with BRB next year.
Photos: First Look At OVOs A CHRISTMAS CAROL In The Snow Photo
Photos: First Look At OVO's A CHRISTMAS CAROL In The Snow
See first look photos of OVO’s open-air production of ‘A CHRISTMAS CAROL’. Directed by Adam Nichols and Janet Podd has been performing in sub-zero temperatures this month at St Albans Roman Theatre.
Kate Wasserberg Leaves Stockroom While Company Completes Transition To New Business Model Photo
Kate Wasserberg Leaves Stockroom While Company Completes Transition To New Business Model
As part of its ongoing radical restructure, which began two years ago, Stockroom has announced the departure of Artistic Director Kate Wasserberg after five years in the role. 
Mercury Theatre Announces Programming For 2023; Derren Brown, RUN REBEL, and More! Photo
Mercury Theatre Announces Programming For 2023; Derren Brown, RUN REBEL, and More!
Mercury Theatre, led by Executive Director, Steve Mannix, Executive Producer, Tracey Childs and Creative Director, Ryan McBryde, has announced their programming into 2023.  Learn more about the full lineup here!

