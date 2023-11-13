The Royal Ballet Celebrates Christmas With The Return Of THE NUTCRACKER

Nothing says Christmas quite like The Nutcracker, and this year, The Royal Ballet celebrates the festive season with Peter Wright's beloved ballet. Premiering in 1984, this much-loved production has become a Christmas classic. With Tchaikovsky's stunning score and Julia Trevelyan Oman's sumptuous designs, this festive favourite is a treat for the whole family, bringing the spirit of the original fairy-tale to life.

The Nutcracker follows Clara and Hans-Peter on a magical journey through the Land of Snow and Kingdom of Sweets, as they encounter Snowflakes, The Sugar Plum Fairy and a selection of colourful characters along the way. This Season, three Royal Ballet dancers make their debut as Clara: First Artist Bomin Kim, and Artists Viola Pantuso and Marianna Tsembenhoi. Royal Ballet Soloist Annette Bulvoli makes her debut in the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

The Nutcracker will be broadcast around the world to approximately 942 cinemas in 22 countries on Tuesday 12 December, with Royal Ballet Principals Anna Rose O'Sullivan and Marcelino Sambé as the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Prince. Sophie Allnatt will perform as Clara and Leo Dixon will dance the role of The Nutcracker. Encore screenings will run from Sunday 17 December.

The 2016 recording of The Nutcracker is also available to stream on Royal Opera House Stream, starring Principal Lauren Cuthbertson as the Sugar Plum Fairy, former Principal Federico Bonelli as her Prince, Principal Alexander Campbell as Hans Peter/Nutcracker, and Principal Francesca Hayward as Clara. The 2022 recording, featuring Principal dancers Fumi Kaneko and William Bracewell, will also be released on Royal Opera House Stream this month.