The Royal Ballet Celebrates Christmas With The Return Of THE NUTCRACKER

Performances run 6 December – 13 January.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler' Photo 1 Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler'
Springbok Productions Announces New Show OUR 1972, Starring Josh Maughan and Peter Hadfiel Photo 2 Springbok Productions Announces New Show OUR 1972, Starring Josh Maughan and Peter Hadfield
Photos & Video: See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY - Now Extended to June 2 Photo 3 Photos & Video: See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month Photo 4 THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month

The Royal Ballet Celebrates Christmas With The Return Of THE NUTCRACKER

Nothing says Christmas quite like The Nutcracker, and this year, The Royal Ballet celebrates the festive season with Peter Wright's beloved ballet. Premiering in 1984, this much-loved production has become a Christmas classic. With Tchaikovsky's stunning score and Julia Trevelyan Oman's sumptuous designs, this festive favourite is a treat for the whole family, bringing the spirit of the original fairy-tale to life. 

 

The Nutcracker follows Clara and Hans-Peter on a magical journey through the Land of Snow and Kingdom of Sweets, as they encounter Snowflakes, The Sugar Plum Fairy and a selection of colourful characters along the way. This Season, three Royal Ballet dancers make their debut as Clara: First Artist Bomin Kim, and Artists Viola Pantuso and Marianna Tsembenhoi.  Royal Ballet Soloist Annette Bulvoli makes her debut in the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy. 

 

The Nutcracker will be broadcast around the world to approximately 942 cinemas in 22 countries on Tuesday 12 December, with Royal Ballet Principals Anna Rose O'Sullivan and Marcelino Sambé as the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Prince. Sophie Allnatt will perform as Clara and Leo Dixon will dance the role of The Nutcracker. Encore screenings will run from Sunday 17 December. 

 

The 2016 recording of The Nutcracker is also available to stream on Royal Opera House Stream, starring Principal Lauren Cuthbertson as the Sugar Plum Fairy, former Principal Federico Bonelli as her Prince, Principal Alexander Campbell as Hans Peter/Nutcracker, and Principal Francesca Hayward as Clara. The 2022 recording, featuring Principal dancers Fumi Kaneko and William Bracewell, will also be released on Royal Opera House Stream this month. 




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Everyman Theatre Unveils Cast And Creative Team Behind Brand-New 2023 Pantomime MOTHER GOO Photo
Everyman Theatre Unveils Cast And Creative Team Behind Brand-New 2023 Pantomime MOTHER GOOSE

Fun, farce and festive mayhem are guaranteed in Cheltenham this Christmas as Mother Goose, the much-anticipated 2023 Everyman Theatre pantomime, takes to the stage.

2
NYMT Hosts a Festive Musical End Of Year Celebration With The 2023 Company and West End Al Photo
NYMT Hosts a Festive Musical End Of Year Celebration With The 2023 Company and West End Alumni

A host of West End rising stars have been announced to join the National Youth Music Theatre (NYMT) A Christmas Celebration at the iconic St Johns Smith Square, all alumni of this leading youth organisation.

3
10 NIGHTS Will Embark on UK Tour in 2024 Photo
10 NIGHTS Will Embark on UK Tour in 2024

Phizzical Productions has announced the UK tour of Shahid Iqbal Khan's Olivier nominated play, 10 Nights! Audiences from four cities get to experience one man's spiritual journey of self-discovery after he decides to participate in Iʿtikāf - the Islamic practice  of a staying in a mosque and fasting for the last ten nights of Ramadan.

4
THE RESCUE Will Have Premiere at East15 Next Week Photo
THE RESCUE Will Have Premiere at East15 Next Week

Award-winning and internationally acclaimed physical theatre company Gecko are collaborating with East 15 and their BA Acting and Contemporary Theatre (The CT) third year students on brand new devised production The Rescue, delving into characteristics of archetypal childhood trauma and what happens to these wounds as adults.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End Video
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End
Listen to 'If I Believed' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Video
Listen to 'If I Believed' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
HERE LIES LOVE

Recommended For You