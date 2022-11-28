The Royal Ballet Celebrates Christmas With The Return Of THE NUTCRACKER
Performances run 6 December 2022 – 14 January 2023.
Nothing says Christmas quite like The Nutcracker, and this year The Royal Ballet celebrates the festive season with this perennial favourite. Peter Wright's much-loved production of the 19th-century classic received its premiere in 1984 and has become a staple of The Royal Ballet's repertory. With Tchaikovsky's stunning score and Julia Trevelyan Oman's sumptuous designs, The Nutcracker is a treat for the whole family, bringing the spirit of the original fairy tale to life.
The Nutcracker will be broadcast live to cinemas around the world on Thursday 8 December, starring Principal Fumi Kaneko as the Sugar Plum Fairy, Principal William Bracewell as her Prince, Sae Maeda as Clara and Joseph Sissens as Hans Peter/The Nutcracker. Encore screenings will follow from Sunday 11 December 2022.
The 2016 recording of The Nutcracker will be available to stream on Royal Opera House Stream from Thursday 1 December 2022, starring Principal Lauren Cuthbertson as the Sugar Plum Fairy, former Principal Federico Bonelli as her Prince, Principal Alexander Campbell as Hans Peter/Nutcracker, and Principal Francesca Hayward as Clara.
The Nutcracker follows Clara and Hans-Peter on a whistle-stop journey through the Land of Snow and Kingdom of Sweets, as they encounter snowflakes, the Sugar Plum Fairy and a selection of colourful characters along the way. A favourite with audiences of all ages, this festive masterpiece captures the essence of Christmas, with sweeping snowscapes, magical stagecraft and a heart-warming story, brought to life on the majestic Covent Garden stage.
Making their debuts as the Sugar Plum Fairy this Christmas are First Soloist Meaghan Grace Hinkis and Soloists Leticia Dias and Mariko Sasaki. First Soloists Joseph Sissens and Calvin Richardson will make their debuts in the role of the Prince. Artist Madison Bailey makes her debut as Clara, and First Artist Taisuke Nakao makes his debut as Hans Peter / The Nutcracker.
