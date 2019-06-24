The Old Vic Raises Over Â£650,000 Of Vital Funds At Midsummer Party For The Theatre

The Old Vic hosted its annual fundraiser last night at The Brewery in East London, to raise vital funds needed to secure the theatre for future generations. A not-for-profit registered charity, The Old Vic can only keep thriving with the help of individual supporters, corporate partners, trusts and foundations, and nights like this one.

Artistic Director, Matthew Warchus said, 'As this playful, impassioned, resilient theatre charges into its third century, we are committed to sustaining The Old Vic's future as a socially-minded artistic powerhouse at the heart of its community. Innovative both artistically and financially, it is one of the only producing and commissioning theatres in the UK of its size, scale of ambition and international reputation to receive no regular government subsidy'

The Brewery was transformed into a stunning Midsummer celebration with floral designs from Lavender Green Flowers. Guests arrived onto the red carpet in style thanks to car sponsor, Audi. The show opened with an original number created by the team behind THE GREATEST SHOWMAN and written exclusively for The Old Vic by Tom Fletcher. The performance featured 34 dancers and a show-stopping central performance of DARE ALWAYS DARE by Sharon Rose.

The game, Heads Or Tails was hosted by Dermot O'Leary. The winner Luay Abu Ghazeleh won a night at The Ned for two with breakfast, and full access to Ned's Club. This game raised £4,500 for The Old Vic in a matter of minutes. £4,500 pays for 360 free tickets to world-class productions and teaching workshops at The Old Vic for local school children.

Other performances included Suffrajitsu and a reworking of Stand Up, segueing into March Women March from the cast of SYLVIA and I Wonder if I Can Go Home Again from LOCAL HERO.

Guests enjoyed a starter of heritage tomatoes, candied beets and radishes; pan fried fillet of chermoula spiced sea bream, caramelised celeriac, dill and deep fried caper salad, pommes dauphine and bisque dressing; as well as lemon and lime macaroons and Fortnum & Mason petit fours. Guests drank Champagne Taittinger, with wine pairings from Fortnum & Mason accompanying the meal.

Auction lots included afternoon tea at The Ritz for six with the cast of Downton Abbey; the opportunity to attend the red carpet premiere of Steven Spielberg's West Side Story; VIP tickets to the European leg of Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour; tickets to Hans Zimmer's O2 performance in November; a day on the set of Dennis Kelly's latest TV project; signed Harry Potter books and DVDs; a signed ALL MY SONS script as well as signed jeroboams of Champagne Taittinger (by Beverley Knight, Andrew Scott, Sally Field, Bill Pullman, Colin Morgan and Jenna Coleman). The evening's auctioneer was Hugh Edmeades.

To finish proceedings Matthew Warchus and Kate Varah took to the stage to thank Sally Greene and her Midsummer Party Committee for a wonderful evening. Guests danced into the early hours to DJ Jeremy Healy on the decks, enjoying Absolut Vodka Midsummer Cocktails and Greene King beer.

Other guests included Dame Joan Collins, Erin Doherty, Paul Feig, Angela Hartnett and Anna Maxwell Martin. The Midsummer Party Committee comprised: Sally Greene OBE (Chair), Kim Cattrall, Dame Judi Dench CH, DBE, Hugh Edmeades, Ben Elliot, Hani Farsi, Simon & Lily Liebel, Ryan Prince and Ewan Venters.





