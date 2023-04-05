The London Cabaret Club Presents KINGS & QUEENS to Celebrate The Coronation Of King Charles III

Pioneering entertainment troupe The London Cabaret Club have announced a series of special shows in celebration of the coronation of King Charles III. 'Kings & Queens' is a production that has been specifically created to compliment this once in a lifetime event. Audiences will dive into an action-packed tour of the British Isles and be introduced notable monarchs throughout history including Henry VIII, Queen Elizabeth I, Queen Victoria, King George V and Queen Elizabeth II, culminating in the inauguration of the forthcoming King as the UK welcomes in a new era.

From dramatic vintage costumes to explosive, expertly choreographed dance routines featuring stars from London's West End, The London Cabaret Club's performance takes in dance, music, acrobatics, magic, theatre and much more. Guests will enjoy this sublime spectacle with decadent gastronomy inspired by key moments from each monarch's reign, transporting them to a world of romance, treason and glittering splendour, all in the glorious surroundings of The Bloomsbury Ballroom.

Evelina Girling, co-founder and creative director of The London Cabaret Club said: "We are thrilled to be putting on this majestic spectacular during the King's Coronation weekend. Our annual Queen of Roses show is always hugely popular, so it was a natural progression to turn it into something that celebrates our Kings too. The show will dazzle and delight and bring our royal heritage to life through the art of cabaret.

Join the London Cabaret Club over the coronation weekend to be immersed in the pomp, extravagance and drama of the British monarchy with this truly unique show.

Kings & Queens takes place during The London Cabaret Club's 10th anniversary year, and is mid-way through its 2023 run of Queen of Roses, a show which focuses on the key female monarchs of British history.

Ticket packages for Kings & Queens range from £75 to £270 per person, with the Royal Diamond experience including champagne and canapeìs to start, pre-show entertainment, the Kings & Queens cabaret show, a 7-course gourmet dinner, cocktails, half a bottle of champagne and access to the afterparty. The Sunday show will offer Sunday roast and afternoon tea menu options. Menus are attached.

The London Cabaret Club was co-founded by CEO Evelina Girling and Artistic Director Doni Fierro in November 2013. The company was established after noticing a gap in the market for a unique type of luxury entertainment combining fine dining, world-class performances and impeccable service.

Originally launching at One Mayfair, the cabaret's initial show was attended by the world-renowned ballerina and former Strictly Come Dancing judge Darcey Bussell, who was so impressed that she gave a standing ovation after the first act. Following continued success, Girling and Fierro set out to source a spot in a prime location, complete with the necessary sizing and height to accommodate a regular run of shows. As luck would have it, the Bloomsbury Ballroom became available in April 2015 and the London Cabaret Club moved in. Since then the LCC has gone from strength to strength, attracting a loyal fanbase that consistently return to the Bloomsbury Ballroom, as well as regularly hosting, a wide range of TV personalities, sporting heroes and West End stars.

The London Cabaret Club is situated within The Bloomsbury Ballroom, a stunning art deco ballroom and events space in Victoria House on Bloomsbury Square. The Bloomsbury Ballroom is ideally located between The West End and The City. The venue offers immense versatility and is able to host a wide range of events from corporate parties, conferences and award ceremonies to fashion shows, product launches and weddings.