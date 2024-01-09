The Foundry Group's WHO IS NO.1? Comes to The Courtyard Theatre

The play uncovers the unbelievable events behind the making of The Prisoner, the most popular series in the history of cult television.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

POPULAR

Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway Photo 1 Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway
CRUEL INTENTIONS Leads Our Top Ten Shows for January Photo 2 CRUEL INTENTIONS Leads Our Top Ten Shows for January
Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Photo 3 Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for THE LITTLE BIG THINGS
Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90'S MUSICAL Photo 4 Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90'S MUSICAL

The Foundry Group's WHO IS NO.1? Comes to The Courtyard Theatre

Following a totally sold out extended season at Brighton Fringe 2023, The Foundry Group are delighted to announce the London debut of Who Is No.1? – a fascinating play that uncovers the unbelievable events behind the making of The Prisoner, the most popular series in the history of cult television.

1966. Patrick McGoohan, the world's highest-paid actor, having already turned down the opportunity to play James Bond, walks out of his hit series for a new project that seems to encapsulate all the paranoia, intrigue and psychedelic insanity of the swinging sixties. Backing him is Lew Grade, Britain's leading impresario, head of a legendary entertainment dynasty.

Together they make The Prisoner, a cult TV masterpiece - the most written-about TV series of all time. But, through all the tensions, strains, triumphs and controversies, there's one question that remains:

"Who is No. 1?"

The latest comedy play from the award-winning writing duo Brian Mitchell (co-writer of The Ministry of Biscuits) and Joseph Nixon (co-writer of West-End and Broadway hit The Shark Is Broken) explores the age-old tensions between artist and patron, prophet and king, telling the truth and pleasing the crowd, and why artists sometimes risk everything for their vision.

Who Is No.1? runs at The Courtyard Theatre from Tuesday 23 - Saturday 27 January 2024




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Developer Withdraws Plans for Las Vegas-Style Sphere in East London Photo
Developer Withdraws Plans for Las Vegas-Style Sphere in East London

The US company behind a proposed huge Las Vegas-style Sphere entertainment venue in east London has withdrawn its plans.

2
Review: THE SEX LIVES OF PUPPETS, Southwark Playhouse Photo
Review: THE SEX LIVES OF PUPPETS, Southwark Playhouse

A show about puppets and sex? There are some obvious gags here, not least are their relationships based on “no strings”? Thankfully, Blind Summit artistic director Mark Down and his co-director and co-writer Ben Keaton eschew the corny and porny in this series of emotive vignettes.

3
Appeal Launched for Lost Gilbert and Sullivan Opera Score Photo
Appeal Launched for Lost Gilbert and Sullivan Opera Score

An appeal has been launched for people to check their homes for a missing opera score by Gilbert and Sullivan. 

4
MRS. DOUBTFIRE Extends Booking Until February 2025 Photo
MRS. DOUBTFIRE Extends Booking Until February 2025

The West End production of Mrs. Doubtfire has extended its booking period again. Running at the Shaftesbury Avenue, the production is now booking until 16 February 2025.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

Appeal Launched for Lost Gilbert and Sullivan Opera ScoreAppeal Launched for Lost Gilbert and Sullivan Opera Score
MRS. DOUBTFIRE Extends Booking Until February 2025MRS. DOUBTFIRE Extends Booking Until February 2025
RSC Announces National Tour of ROMEO AND JULIETRSC Announces National Tour of ROMEO AND JULIET
Southbank Sinfonia Announces Spring/Summer Season at St John's Smith SquareSouthbank Sinfonia Announces Spring/Summer Season at St John's Smith Square

Videos

Royal Opera House Taking Registrations For Create Day 2024 Video
Royal Opera House Taking Registrations For Create Day 2024
Watch a Sneak Peek of the West End Return of THE UNFRIEND Video
Watch a Sneak Peek of the West End Return of THE UNFRIEND
Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End Video
Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
& JULIET

Recommended For You