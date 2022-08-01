THE FABULIST FOX SISTER – A Musical Lie Will Appear At London's Crazy Coqs For One Night Only

Michael Conley in The Fabulist Fox Sister, the online hit of 2020 is a lie, alive and in-person for the very first time.

New York, 1892: Kate Fox, the woman who inadvertently invented séances is holding her last one. An audience gathers to watch as she conjures the ghosts of her two sisters to tell the story of their lives and the religion they accidentally began.

Loosely inspired by the loosely true story of Kate Fox, who accidentally started a religion when she pretended to talk to spirits in upstate New York, The Fabulist Fox Sister is a silly, scathing and sardonic one-person musical inspired by our own era of approximate truth.

The Spectator said that 'Netflix should turn this into a series' but a night at The Crazy Coqs sounds like a lot more fun!

Directed by Adam Lenson, music by Luke Bateman and book and lyrics by Michael Conley, musical direction by Tamara Saringer and produced by ALP Musicals.