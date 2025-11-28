The Coronet Theatre Unveils Spring 2026 Season

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Coronet Theatre will present its Spring 2026 season beginning in February, featuring six UK premieres and a slate of international productions that draw from classic literature, contemporary dance, and visual art. The programme includes works inspired by Dostoevsky, Ibsen, Caryl Churchill, T.S. Eliot, and Olaf Stapledon, alongside new pieces developed by companies from Japan, Norway, Taiwan, the United States, Italy, and Korea.

Artistic Director and CEO Anda Winters said the season reflects shared artistic questions raised across cultures, including environmental concerns, ageing, human connection, excess, belief, and visions of the future. “These concerns are here seen through a multi-cultural lens,” she noted.

Season Highlights

The Gambler (5–15 February)

Kyoto-based Chiten Theatre returns with a new staging of Dostoevsky’s The Gambler, directed by Motoi Miura and performed in Japanese with English surtitles. The production features Chiten’s fragmented and musical theatrical style, with live sound from experimental rock trio kukangendai.

The Story of Peer Gynt: An Evening with Kåre Conradi (19–21 February)

The Norwegian Ibsen Company brings a one-man lecture-performance exploring Ibsen’s Peer Gynt, adapted and performed by Kåre Conradi.

Last and First Men (26–28 February)

Neon Dance presents a work set against Johann Jóhannsson’s 16mm film inspired by Olaf Stapledon’s 1930 novel. Featuring narration by Tilda Swinton and music by Jóhannsson and Yair Elazar Glotman, the piece examines a futuristic human society on the brink of extinction.

Push and Pull (12–14 March)

Taiwan’s Hung Dance performs Push and Pull, a duet choreographed by Lai Hung-chung that studies interpersonal balance and tension. The piece incorporates principles of Tai Chi and has previously received multiple international choreography awards.

Nayatt School Redux (17–25 April)

The Wooster Group revisits Nayatt School, originally developed by Elizabeth LeCompte and Spalding Gray. The reworking blends archival material, personal narratives, and references to T.S. Eliot’s The Cocktail Party.

Uccellini (Little Birds) (30 April–2 May)

Italy’s lacasadargilla and Teatro Vascello present Rosalinda Conti’s Uccellini, set in a forest home where a family gathering introduces themes of memory, disappearance, and uneasy reunion. Performed in Italian with English surtitles.

Escaped Alone (6–9 May)

Caryl Churchill’s short play receives a new UK premiere production from lacasadargilla and Piccolo Teatro, blending theatre, video, and soundscape to examine suburban conversation against a backdrop of unseen catastrophe.

Visite (13–16 May)

Teatro dei Gordi returns with Visite, a piece set entirely in a bedroom and inspired by Ovid’s story of Philemon and Baucis. The production uses physical theatre, mask work, and commedia dell’arte traditions to depict a life shared over many years.

Byoung Soo Cho Exhibition (29 May–6 June)

Korean architect Byoung Soo Cho will present a building-wide exhibition of architectural and visual work. The presentation highlights Cho’s long-standing exploration of material, craft, and the concept of “mahk,” a practice rooted in spontaneity and irregular form. Admission is free.