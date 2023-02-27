The Barricade Boys Head Home To The West End For The Ultimate Party

The UK's most exciting musical theatre group have announced a very special homecoming show in London's West End - at the Adelphi Theatre - on Tuesday October 17.

It promises to be the ultimate feelgood concert - packed with songs from the greatest musicals of all time plus some classic pop, rock, Motown and swing... all delivered with a unique Barricade Boys' twist.

The band then head to Wales for a show at the stunning St David's Hall, Cardiff, on Thursday November 16.

Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10am on Friday March 3 via www.cuffeandtaylor.com

Starring past performers from the global theatrical sensation that is LES MISERABLES, The Barricade Boys - who are Kieran Brown, Scott Garnham, Craig Mather and Simon Schofield - have entertained fans around the world since they formed in 2015.

They have just returned from a hugely successful tour of the USA - which culminated with a sold-out debut show at New York's celebrated venue 54 Below.

Their American adventure followed a string of critically acclaimed performances at home and abroad which had British stage legends Michael Ball, Alfie Boe and Elaine Paige - among many others - singing the band's praises.

Announcing their new UK shows, Scott said: "Fans of musical theatre - get ready for the ultimate West End party night!

"We've had an absolute ball during the past few years, none more so than on our recent US Tour and sell-out 54 Below night. It's going to be so good to be back in front of UK audiences for what we promise will be the ultimate feel-good night."

Simon and Scott established The Barricade Boys with the aim of creating a night at the musicals like no other. From the heart-wrenching emotion of LES MISERABLES to the toe-tapping harmonies of The Jersey Boys, The Barricade Boys' shows are filled with powerhouse vocal harmonies and sensational dance routines.

And it's not just about the music - these four superstar performers will also share hilarious and inspiring stories from their time on stage touring the world and in some of the biggest shows in the West End, including Wicked, Billy Elliot, The Phantom Of The Opera, The Sound Of Music, Joseph And The Technicolor Dreamcoat and more.

Simon added: "The Bring Him Home Tour in 2022 was incredible - to be able to bring these iconic songs to packed theatres around the UK was something really special for all of us. Since then we've toured the world, and America was just a dream come true. Now we're back to the UK, so get your dancing shoes and singing voices ready Cardiff and London!"

For more information and to purchase tickets go to www.cuffeandtaylor.com