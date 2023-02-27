Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Barricade Boys Head Home To The West End For The Ultimate Party

Learn more about the upcoming performances scheduled here!

Feb. 27, 2023  

The Barricade Boys Head Home To The West End For The Ultimate Party

The UK's most exciting musical theatre group have announced a very special homecoming show in London's West End - at the Adelphi Theatre - on Tuesday October 17.

It promises to be the ultimate feelgood concert - packed with songs from the greatest musicals of all time plus some classic pop, rock, Motown and swing... all delivered with a unique Barricade Boys' twist.

The band then head to Wales for a show at the stunning St David's Hall, Cardiff, on Thursday November 16.

Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10am on Friday March 3 via www.cuffeandtaylor.com

Starring past performers from the global theatrical sensation that is LES MISERABLES, The Barricade Boys - who are Kieran Brown, Scott Garnham, Craig Mather and Simon Schofield - have entertained fans around the world since they formed in 2015.

They have just returned from a hugely successful tour of the USA - which culminated with a sold-out debut show at New York's celebrated venue 54 Below.

Their American adventure followed a string of critically acclaimed performances at home and abroad which had British stage legends Michael Ball, Alfie Boe and Elaine Paige - among many others - singing the band's praises.

Announcing their new UK shows, Scott said: "Fans of musical theatre - get ready for the ultimate West End party night!

"We've had an absolute ball during the past few years, none more so than on our recent US Tour and sell-out 54 Below night. It's going to be so good to be back in front of UK audiences for what we promise will be the ultimate feel-good night."

Simon and Scott established The Barricade Boys with the aim of creating a night at the musicals like no other. From the heart-wrenching emotion of LES MISERABLES to the toe-tapping harmonies of The Jersey Boys, The Barricade Boys' shows are filled with powerhouse vocal harmonies and sensational dance routines.

And it's not just about the music - these four superstar performers will also share hilarious and inspiring stories from their time on stage touring the world and in some of the biggest shows in the West End, including Wicked, Billy Elliot, The Phantom Of The Opera, The Sound Of Music, Joseph And The Technicolor Dreamcoat and more.

Simon added: "The Bring Him Home Tour in 2022 was incredible - to be able to bring these iconic songs to packed theatres around the UK was something really special for all of us. Since then we've toured the world, and America was just a dream come true. Now we're back to the UK, so get your dancing shoes and singing voices ready Cardiff and London!"

For more information and to purchase tickets go to www.cuffeandtaylor.com




HELLO STRANGER UK Festival of Performance Design Launches February 25 Photo
HELLO STRANGER UK Festival of Performance Design Launches February 25
On Saturday 25 February, the hello stranger UK Festival of Performance Design, curated by Dr Kathrine Sandys and Lucy Thornett, launches with its inaugural event at the Edinburgh College of Art.
Marvellous Machine Theatre Company to Present MORVEREN by Kate Webster at Two UK Venues Th Photo
Marvellous Machine Theatre Company to Present MORVEREN by Kate Webster at Two UK Venues This Spring
Marvellous Machine Theatre Company will present MORVEREN by Kate Webster at two UK venues this spring.
An Evening With Adam Frost Tour Adds Further Dates Photo
'An Evening With Adam Frost' Tour Adds Further Dates
Due to overwhelming public demand Gardeners' World presenter Adam Frost has announced more dates to his 'An Evening With Adam Frost' tour in 2023. The tour starts on Friday 17th March at Exeter's Corn Exchange and culminates on Saturday 22nd April at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn. The award winning British garden designer will give advice and tell amusing stories from a lifetime in the garden.
Rehearsals Underway For Lowther Pavilions First In-house Musical Production Photo
Rehearsals Underway For Lowther Pavilion's First In-house Musical Production
The Lowther Pavilion Theatre in Lytham, who have been at the heart of entertainment on the Fylde Coast since 1921, is currently in rehearsals for an exciting original musical we well underway ahead of its debut in March.

More Hot Stories For You


The Vandens Karta Ensemble to Present THE CATHEDRAL at VAULT FestivalThe Vandens Karta Ensemble to Present THE CATHEDRAL at VAULT Festival
February 25, 2023

VAULT Festival 2023 will present the Vandens Karta Ensemble's The Cathedral from 14-17 March 2023 (21:15) at The Studio.
Michael Ahomka-Lindsey, Amy Di Bartolomeo & More to Star in Union Theatre Fundraising ConcertMichael Ahomka-Lindsey, Amy Di Bartolomeo & More to Star in Union Theatre Fundraising Concert
February 24, 2023

Join in at The Other Palace for a night full of West End stars performing to raise money for The Union Theatre.
Photos: First Look at Dave Hearn, Michael Dylan and Amy Revelle in THE TIME MACHINE UK PremierePhotos: First Look at Dave Hearn, Michael Dylan and Amy Revelle in THE TIME MACHINE UK Premiere
February 24, 2023

Get a first look at the UK premiere of The Time Machine, starring Dave Hearn, Michael Dylan and Amy Revelle.
Jane Asher Leads the Cast of THE CIRCLE at Orange Tree TheatreJane Asher Leads the Cast of THE CIRCLE at Orange Tree Theatre
February 24, 2023

The Orange Tree Theatre today announces the full cast for Somerset Maugham's The Circle, directed by Tom Littler in his Orange Tree debut as Artistic Director since taking up the role in January this year.
BARB JUNGR Announces Live Performances at London's Crazy CoqsBARB JUNGR Announces Live Performances at London's Crazy Coqs
February 24, 2023

From her early beginnings on the fledgling London alternative cabaret circuit, through almost every musical genre, Barb Jungr's work has often defied categorisation. Accompanied by some of the best live musicians in Britain her increasingly rare live appearances are unmissable.
share