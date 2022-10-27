Tara Boom Will Make Her LA CLIQUE Debut This Christmas In Leicester Square
Tara is set to astonish audiences with her amazing and unique skills, never-before-seen with La Clique.
As La Clique prepares to open in the majestic Leicester Square Spiegeltent from November 9th until 7th January, it has been announced that umbrella foot juggling and hoola hoop artist Tara Boom will make her debut performance in this unique and breath-taking show. Tara is set to astonish audiences with her amazing and unique skills, never-before-seen with La Clique joins the trailblazing, world-class show this Christmas.
Tara is well and truly at the forefront of the Australian Circus and Cabaret scene, has travelled the world and is finally gracing London with her phenomenal presence.
Also announced today is variety, comedy and stunt performer Sam Goodburn returns to La Clique for his first winter season. Sam shares the run with David Pereira, who last performed with La Clique in 2019 and who is a multidisciplinary performance artist whose work is a unique fusion of acrobatic dance theatre, physical, and visual art.
Both will be performing limited dates only; Sam will appear from 9th - 27th November, and David takes over from 29th November - 7 January.
These incredible performers join the previously announced; Mikeal Bres, breath-taking, gravity defying Chinese pole act artist; Katherine Arnold and Hugo Desmarais who will blow audiences away with their aerial acts; Ashley Stroud filling the tent with her soulful singing and Jolie Papillon bringing beautiful Burlesque back to La Clique.
Joining the La Clique family this year, will also be exclusive guest performances, to be announced. With three new amazing acts and guest appearances to follow, La Clique continues to be the must-see festive show in London.
Tickets are on sale now and available from www.ChristmasInLeicesterSquare.com.
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
|submissions close in
More Hot Stories For You
October 26, 2022
No More Mr Nice Chelsea is the highly anticipated debut stand-up hour from rising star Chelsea Birkby, whose credits include BBC Radio 4 Extra's Comedy Club, writing on Mock The Week and reaching the final of both So You Think You're Funny and Leicester Square New Comedian of the Year.
THE MEANING OF ZONG, Giles Terera's Debut Play, Comes To The Barbican in 2023
October 26, 2022
The Meaning of Zong is the boldly inventive debut play by Giles Terera whose performance in the original run at Bristol Old Vic won him the 2022 UK Theatre Award for Best Performance in a Play. The Meaning of Zong celebrates the power of the human spirit against adversity, and the journey to understand our place in the world.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES
October 26, 2022
Commemorating 120 years of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s world-famous tale, rehearsal photos from the brand-new stage adaptation of The Hound of the Baskervilles, touring the UK this autumn, have been released.
TUNNELS Come to the Park Theatre Next Month
October 26, 2022
Based on the real-life escape stories of the men and women who burrowed under the Berlin Wall in 1968, Tunnels portrays the daring escape of cousins Paul and Freddie Metz during the height of the Cold War.
The Lonesome Frets and Sammie Jay Will Join Jeremy Jordan and Age of Madness at Debut UK Show
October 26, 2022
Jeremy Jordan and his band AGE OF MADNESS have announced that George Maguire and Rachael Wooding with their band, THE LONESOME FRETS and singer-songwriter SAMMIE JAY will be joining them at their debut UK shows HERE at Outernet on Sunday 13 November 2022 at 7.30pm.