Tara Boom Will Make Her LA CLIQUE Debut This Christmas In Leicester Square

As La Clique prepares to open in the majestic Leicester Square Spiegeltent from November 9th until 7th January, it has been announced that umbrella foot juggling and hoola hoop artist Tara Boom will make her debut performance in this unique and breath-taking show. Tara is set to astonish audiences with her amazing and unique skills, never-before-seen with La Clique joins the trailblazing, world-class show this Christmas.

Tara is well and truly at the forefront of the Australian Circus and Cabaret scene, has travelled the world and is finally gracing London with her phenomenal presence.

Also announced today is variety, comedy and stunt performer Sam Goodburn returns to La Clique for his first winter season. Sam shares the run with David Pereira, who last performed with La Clique in 2019 and who is a multidisciplinary performance artist whose work is a unique fusion of acrobatic dance theatre, physical, and visual art.

Both will be performing limited dates only; Sam will appear from 9th - 27th November, and David takes over from 29th November - 7 January.

These incredible performers join the previously announced; Mikeal Bres, breath-taking, gravity defying Chinese pole act artist; Katherine Arnold and Hugo Desmarais who will blow audiences away with their aerial acts; Ashley Stroud filling the tent with her soulful singing and Jolie Papillon bringing beautiful Burlesque back to La Clique.

Joining the La Clique family this year, will also be exclusive guest performances, to be announced. With three new amazing acts and guest appearances to follow, La Clique continues to be the must-see festive show in London.

Tickets are on sale now and available from www.ChristmasInLeicesterSquare.com.