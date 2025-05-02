TITANIQUE Will Add New Cast Members at the Criterion Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New cast members have been announced to join the Olivier Award Winning West End musical Titanique from Tuesday 10 June 2025. Tickets are currently booking until Sunday 4 January 2026.

Titanique won the 2025 Olivier Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play.



Joining the ship of dreams from Tuesday 10 June are Luke Bayer (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, RENT) as Jack, Richard Carson (Les Misérables, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) as Cal, Hiba Elchikhe (The Time Travellers Wife, Aladdin) as Rose, Carl Mullaney (La Cage Aux Folles, Les Misérables) as Ruth, Tosh Wanogho-Maud (Robin Hood - Palladium Pantomime, The Drifters Girl) as The Iceberg and Caitlin Tipping (SIX, Frozen the Musical) as offstage Understudy.

They join original West End cast members Darren Bennett as Victor Garber / Luigi, Lauren Drew as Céline Dion, Charlotte Wakefield as Molly Brown, Adrianne Langley, Madison Swan and Rodney Vubya as on-stage background vocalists, as well as offstage understudy Freddie King.

Eva Price and Michael Harrison commented, “We're so thrilled by the incredible response Titanique has received from UK audiences. We're delighted to welcome these brilliant triple threat performers aboard this Summer to bring their extraordinary talent and humour to our unsinkable team!”

When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar-winning blockbuster film Titanic, you get Titanique, off Broadway's most award-winning splash hit that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical musical fantasia.

Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic's beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalogue. Sailing on fierce powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as My Heart Will Go On, All by Myself and To Love you More – backed by a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart and campy chaos. See you aboard the Ship of Dreams, girlfriends!





Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique celebrated its Off-Broadway premiere in June 2022 at Asylum Theater, starring the musical's co-authors Mindelle and Rousouli as Céline Dion and Jack Dawson. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on 20 November 2022 where it continues to play until 15 June 2025. As well as New York and London, the musical comedy is currently playing Sydney and Paris.

Titanique is directed by Tye Blue and choreographed by Ellenore Scott. Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations are by IRNE Award-Winner Nicholas James Connell, Scenic Design for Titanique is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production; Costume Design is by Alejo Vietti; and Lighting Design is by Paige Seber; and Sound Design is by Lawrence Schober with casting by Pearson Casting CDG.

In addition to its recent Olivier Award wins, Titanique won seven major awards during the 2022/23 theatre season, including three Lucille Lortel Awards, the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical, Las Culturistas' Culture Award for Best Indoor Performance and two Dorian Awards.

The London production of Titanique is produced by Eva Price and Michael Harrison.

